Automatic FA Cup ticket refunds for Manchester City fans so when will Mike Ashley do decent thing?

There were set to be 6,344 Manchester City fans at St James Park on Saturday 21 March.

The visitors allocated a little less than the 7,800 (15% of capacity) they should have been entitled to.

Of course events have overtaken this and when the Newcastle United v Manchester City FA Cup sixth round match is eventually played, there will not be a single fan of either club allowed to attend.

The Premier League of course announced on Thursday that games are set to kick off again on 17 June, all 92 to be shown on live TV.

Whilst Friday (today) will see dates announced for all remaining FA Cup fixtures, including Newcastle v Man City. All seven of those will also be shown on live TV, all games played behind closed doors though to supporters.

Thursday saw Manchester City fans reassured by their club as to tickets that had been originally bought for the original game at St James Park.

The Man City supporter services Twitter account announcing;

‘Supporters who purchased individual match tickets for fixtures including Premier League, home and away or any other Cup fixture, home or away, will receive a full refund.

The refund process will be automatic, so there is no need to contact us at this time.’

Manchester City fans had already been told as far back as late March that refunds would be given if it proved impossible to allow fans in.

Whilst in early May they started the process of refunding their fans for individual match tickets including the Newcastle game, as well as refunding season ticket holders for the remaining 2019/20 league games they won’t be able to attend, as well as offering an alternative of a credit towards their next season ticket.

All of this is in stark contrast to Mike Ashley and Newcastle United, where customer service and doing the right thing are alien concepts for this club owner.

Never mind refunds on individual tickets and season tickets, Mike Ashley has refused to allow any statement to be made telling Newcastle fans what the position is, or give any reassurance on if and when money will be returned to supporters.

Indeed, Newcastle fans have found their emails to the club simply ignored, when asking about what is happening with refunds on tickets and season ticket games they won’t be allowed to attend.

Refunds are needed for five Premier League home games, as well as individual ticket purchases for the Manchester City home FA cup tie, plus the Premier League games away at Bournemouth and home to Sheffield United.

During this entire suspension of football due to the virus situation, the NUFC owner has treated fans with contempt, also insisting taking direct debits from thousands of fans for the 2020/21 season, a season we have no idea of when fans will be allowed in, if at all. Indeed, as well as taking monthly advance payments off thousands of fans for 2020/21 season tickets, Ashley refused to stop entire advance ST payments being taken from many fans by direct direct over two months ago in March 2020.

