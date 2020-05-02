Opinion

As a Sunderland fan I nearly dismissed this Newcastle United piece before I read it – Glad I didn’t

So, when this article (‘New Newcastle United owners could ‘pay it forward’ by helping Sunderland as well’) appeared in my Google News feed, I nearly dismissed it.

Well, as a Sunderland fan you would, wouldn’t you?

I’m glad I didn’t.

Both Newcastle and Sunderland have had their fair share of rubbish players, owners and chairmen, faced financial oblivion and rode high in the Premier League.

The author of the article, Arty, speaks from the heart.

(This is an extract from that article yesterday – ‘New Newcastle United owners could ‘pay it forward’ – read that full article HERE

‘My proposal is based on the takeover of our club by the Staveley fronted group – that the new owners show some empathy with Sunderland.

How you may ask?

Well IMHO we have an abundance of players who are not going to be required by the new regime but have no, or very little ,value on the football scene and have a year or more of their contract to run. So listening to what $ky news reports and interviewees were saying, with no money around and the economic downturn, most transfers would be done by loans or swapping players. The new owners could gain huge support and prestige by loaning our out of favour players to Sunderland, players not good enough for the Premier League but would certainly help out in the lower leagues.’)

He loves his club and enjoys the rivalry (not that we’re much of a rival at the moment…but that’s my point).

I hope your new owners bring success to the Toon, maybe we can ride your coattails for a while.

While it is all very nice being able to laugh at our plight, wouldn’t you prefer to prove your point and go head to head in the premiership again?

Nothing better than a Tyne Wear derby?

To be honest, I think we may need a little help as Arty suggested, maybe even from all the NE clubs to get us back on track.

Just don’t send that Ginger Turncoat back lol.

Anyway, I’m off to pull my Toon mate out of the skip he’s been dippin’, before my cheesy chips get cold.

See you back in the Prem one day…

Stay safe.

