News

Arsene Wenger says new Newcastle owners should be given more freedom to invest with FFP along with other clubs

A very interesting new interview with Arsene Wenger.

Now the Head of Football Development at FIFA, Arsene Wenger giving an exclusive interview to L’Equipe,

The former Arsenal boss declaring that ’emerging clubs’ (such as Newcastle United under new ambitious owners) should be allowed to invest more in their clubs, as they try to compete with the clubs that are established at the top table.

Arsene Wenger wants reforms made to Financial Fair Play (FFP) and says that when it comes to the likes of Newcastle (with imminent new Saudi owners) and others, ‘we need to encourage people to invest in football.’

Wenger’s comments follow those of the President of UEFA Aleksander Ceferin, at the weekend.

The UEFA boss saying that due to the virus situation, they are going to relax the FFP rules: ‘Yes, we will adapt it and we think it’s important to adapt it because the situation for the clubs is not easy.’

Ceferin appearing to strongly indicate that in the very near future we will see owners allowed to invest more in their clubs, the rules on limits of permitted losses to be relaxed. At the moment the Premier League allows losses of up to an average of £35m per season over any three year period, whilst for any club wanting to take part in European competitions, UEFA have a lower £26.8m (30m euros) per season average over any three year period.

Arsene Wenger does though still welcome ever stricter checks on how clubs are ran, stating: ‘We should value quality management and encourage it.’

It would be very interesting to hear what Arsene Wenger thinks about the disgraceful way Mike Ashley has ran Newcastle United these past 13 years…

Wenger did a remarkable job at Arsenal and ensured that they were / are one of the current privileged fee who want to prevent new competitors and Arsene Wenger calls these clubs out for trying to keep their cosy club: ‘These rules have fixed a hierarchy, the big historical clubs are bigger and bigger and, obviously, they are all fighting for FFP rules to be scrupulously applied to the others so that competitors can’t come through.’

Newcastle fans obviously are totally preoccupied with just wanting to hear that takeover confirmation BUT if indeed this push towards relaxing FFP actually happens, it would open up even more exciting possibilities for NUFC supporters, in terms of how much progress the new owners could potentially make in a very short space of time.

Arsene Wenger interviewed by L’Equipe (as reported by GFFN):

“I am in favour of measures that reinforce checks around club management, over measures that restrict and limit.

“We should value quality management and encourage it.

“And I am in favour of opening things up to more investment, which Financial Fair Play [FFP] does not allow for.

“The clubs that dominate Europe today are those that were built and made investments during an era where FFP did not exist.

“FFP prevents emerging clubs who want to invest from doing so.

“That is not normal.

“These rules have fixed a hierarchy, the big historical clubs are bigger and bigger and, obviously, they are all fighting for FFP rules to be scrupulously applied to the others so that competitors can’t come through.

“Controlling club management rigorously yes, verifying where funds are coming from, yes, but we need to encourage people to invest in football.

“FFP must become more flexible and facilitate investment.”

