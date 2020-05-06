News

Angela Merkel giving go ahead for return of Bundeliga this month after 14 day isolation training camps

Bundesliga football is now imminent.

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding a video summit with the leaders of Germany’s 16 states today (Wednesday) to agree on how to move to a wider reopening of society, an easedown after virus measures.

Whilst only Trump’s USA have handled the virus situation worse than the UK, Germany appear to be at the other end of the spectrum.

The UK has seen a total shambles regarding testing, PPE supplies and overall planning / strategy leading to a reported number of deaths (now 30,000 but true figure believed to be far higher) that only the USA has exceeded, whilst Germany has seen less than 7,000.

The measures put in place and overall strategy, have meant schools have already started reopening and Bundesliga squads have been back training for a number of weeks already.

The DPA news agency has reported a leaked draft of Merkel’s plans, which will see shops of all sizes allowed to reopen under the draft deal; with restaurants, hotels and gyms too.

It had been hoped that the Bundesliga would return as early as 15 May but the Government draft plan has now revealed that all clubs must now isolate / quarantine for 14 days before the league can resume.

The period of isolation is expected to be undertaken in the form of specialised training camps, with players getting up to speed ahead of the return to action.

It is now anticipated that the Bundesliga matches will return on the weekend of Saturday 23 May to play out the rest of the season, assuming no setbacks in the meantime.

Like all other countries who are relaxing lockdown measures, or are preparing to do so, Germany are wary of a second surge in infections.

So under the draft plan, if new infections rise to above 50 people in every 100,000 over a seven day period, the affected areas will see tighter measures put back in place.

In England, Boris Johnson is set to announce relaxation of lockdown measures and included in that, a decision that Premier League football can return in June if agreeing to a range of measures including neutral stadiums, with the 20 PL clubs set to vote on a June return on Monday (11 May).

