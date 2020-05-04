Opinion

An open letter to Amanda Staveley – Let us come home

This is an open letter to Amanda Staveley.

The Newcastle United takeover seemingly imminent.

The 13 years of Mike Ashley set to end here, with new ambitious owners.

Dear Ms. Staveley,

At the beginning of the 2019-20 season, ten thousand ‘If Rafa goes, I go’ Newcastle fans surrendered their season tickets.

We let Mike Ashley know he had sucked as much blood out of us as we could stand.

I would like to think that our sacrifice made a difference, that those ten thousand grains of sand finally tilted the scales, that we helped to drive him out of the club.

Maybe I exaggerate our importance? It is hard to know what goes on in his mind, but certainly, that mass walk away couldn’t have hurt our mutual cause.

We’re not asking for any great reward, only that we be allowed to come home, to be where we would have been if it wasn’t for Mike Ashley.

When (Covid 19 allowing) season tickets go back on sale, everyone will want to be inside St James Park. There will be queues stretching half-way to York…but who should get those tickets?

Of course current ticket holders come first. After that, in all fairness, I believe that anyone who can prove they held a season ticket in the 2018-19 season (and left when Rafa left), should be given priority.

Not only will this be a fair and just reward for those who made the sacrifice but it also means NUFC will be sure of getting the ‘right’ fans in the ground.

True supporters, with no interest in prawn sandwiches. The very people who are most overjoyed to see the back of that fat parasite and welcome our saviours.

I remember back when every player from Mick Mahoney to Micky Burns had their own song, but I don’t ever remember one for the chief executive*, till now.

You have saved us from Ashley, now let us come home, and we’ll be singing your song for a very long time.

Yours sincerely,

Simon Van der Velde

* Unless you count ‘sack the board’

