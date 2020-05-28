News

American investor ready in waiting if Saudi PIF Newcastle United takeover fails – Report

Thursday marks seven weeks since the Newcastle United takeover was reported to have been passed to the Premier League for their process and checks.

Despite the behind closed doors nature of that process, Newcastle fans have seen an endless stream of media speculation as to reasons why the bid might be blocked.

The latest of those this week claimed to be an investigation by the WTO (World Trade Organisation) into TV piracy.

As always, any void will be filled by the media, so it is very difficult to make out fact from fiction when it comes to reporting on this Newcastle United takeover.

Speaking of which we now have this…

The Mirror report – 27 May 2020:

‘American media tycoon Henry Mauriss is still prepared to step in and buy Newcastle if the Saudi-backed bid is rejected.

Mauriss is reportedly ready with a rival offer to take control, having already spoken with owner Mike Ashley before investment ‘fixer’ Amanda Staveley tabled the Saudi bid.

Sources close to the reclusive American insist he’s watching developments with interest but won’t comment while the period of exclusivity surrounding the Saudi bid is still in operation.’

How much truth in this one? As always, impossible to tell.

It was actually The Mirror who at the end of April first put out these Henry Mauriss claims as an ‘exclusive’, claiming he was ‘ready and willing’ to step in, if the Saudi one doesn’t happen. Though pretty much no follow up at all to this Mauriss story after the initial ‘exclusive’, until now, although it does look suspiciously like a follow up that simply repeats their original story…

Some things didn’t quite add up in their original April report, it claimed that Mike Ashley was in talks with Mauriss before the Saudi approach was made, which makes you wonder then why things didn’t progress with this claimed American bid.

Whilst on top of that, The Mirror said that Henry Mauriss ‘and his backers’ had offered Ashley £50m more than the Saudis. If they were willing to pay £350m why didn’t Mike Ashley accept that and if this £350m offer has been made only recently, why offer £50m more when the only chance of still buying the club would be if the Saudis are blocked from paying £300m?

That report mentioned ‘Mauriss and his backers’ but as always though, more questions than answers, as these claimed ‘backers’ weren’t named.

In their ‘exclusive at the end of April 2020 The Mirror quoted ‘A source close to Henry Mauriss’ saying:

“He has studied the way his fellow countrymen Werner and Henry have successfully rejuvenated ­Liverpool and made them one of the world’s dominant forces.

“There is the promise of ­significant investment not only in the squad but also the club’s academy. It’s a fantastic business plan.

“The investor has seen the way Liverpool’s owners have harnessed themselves with the local community and made it a team effort with everyone pulling in the same ­direction.

“Newcastle have a huge and loyal support. It’s a club with massive potential.”

As for Newcastle fans, it is a case of the wait going on as we hope for a successful end to the Saudi PIF takeover saga.

