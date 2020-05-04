News

Allan Saint-Maximin “I would say that a dribbler must gain his freedom”

Allan Saint-Maximin has been talking to the media back in France.

The Newcastle United winger is currently stuck at home like the rest of the NUFC squad but has been one of the most active players in terms of posting stuff on social media during this lockdown period and no football.

Allan Saint-Maximin showing video footage of him going through his dribbling skills, up against his kids and dog.

France Football are featuring strongly on players with dribbling skills and have now talked to the exciting NUFC winger.

The former Nice star say that it is a misconception that he simply relies on his ‘natural’ qualities and doesn’t work hard on his game.

Allan Saint-Maximin quotes the examples of Messi and Mbappe as two players who he admires and does everything he can to match their dedication and hard work.

Allan Saint-Maximin talking to France Football:

Lack of competition and lack of football (during lockdown):

“I have fun dribbling my children, making outdoor routes by setting myself challenges.

“I also make (dribbling) challenges with my dog​.

“He has his eyes riveted on the ball, the feints of the glance, that does not take with him. But that’s good, it allows me to keep in touch with the ball and for me, it’s essential. ”

His reputation as a gifted player rather than a hard worker?

“People think that I do nothing, that I live on my ‘natural’ qualities.

“I am not someone who likes to show what he does, who shows up every time he goes to the room, posting photos, videos. Perhaps because I am a believer too and in my faith it is not necessarily good to always display what we do, as a form of vanity.

“And then we have to agree on the concept of work.

“Lionel Messi for example, OK, he certainly has extraordinary coordination qualities. But when you look at his ball handling, which is so special, I am convinced that it is because he had to walk around almost constantly with a ball.

“His touch, his frequency, his ankle flexibility were refined during all these moments.”

The freedom the dribbler must achieve:

“I would say that a dribbler must gain his freedom.

“Because if you too often fail (when on the ball), you compromise everyone.

“As a youngster, you don’t really need to gain this freedom because it is football without real constraints, so when you are good, you are given credit.

“In professional football, you must have a real performance and not put your team in danger for your game to be accepted.

“This is what I like for example with Kylian (Mbappé) : his game leaves you no choice. He’s so strong, so effective, you have to give him the ball.

“This is what you have to achieve, that it is so obvious that naturally you are given the ball. Let your freedom be imposed on others.”

