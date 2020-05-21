News

Alan Shearer’s very final match – Sunderland 1 Newcastle 4 to be shown at 3pm this Saturday

It is just over 14 years since the final scoreline read Sunderland 1 Newcastle 4.

Quite incredible that it is fully fourteen years since Alan Shearer’s very final match.

The 17 April 2006 saw Shearer score in that last ever game, before then forced off with the injury that would prematurely end his career. Although only three Premier League matches remained.

The Sunderland 1 Newcastle 4 match is the latest one that the club are showing on their official YouTube channel (see below), shown as live this Saturday at 3pm.

The previous three were the 4-4 Arsenal game which was shown on Saturday 21 March and then 5-0 Man Utd on 28 March.

Last weekend brought the third, the 8-0 win over Sheff Wed was shown, Sir Bobby’s first home match.

The choice of Sunderland 1 Newcastle 4 is a bit of a strange one, the game very definitely not living up to the scoreline.

As I saw somebody suggest on social media, maybe give the first hour a miss.

A very poor first half saw Hoyte give the mackems a 1-0 lead and then out of nowhere Sunderland just collapsed.

It was very funny as in the space of 60 seconds the Mackems lost the plot, Michael Chopra coming off the bench and just 12 seconds later I think it was, he was gifted the equaliser.

Within a minute Alan Shearer had added a penalty, before then Charlie N’Zogbia (Insomnia according to JFK…) made it 3-1 with a third goal in seven minutes.

Then as the song goes, Albert Luque ‘wrapped it up’ with 87 minutes on the clock.

That season saw a remarkable turnaround after Graeme Souness was belatedly sacked, Glenn Roeder put in temporary charge with Shearer combining playing with a role acting as Roeder’s assistant. Only seven wins in 23 Premier League games that season under Souness but then 10 victories in 15 under Roeder and Shearer, taking Newcastle to seventh.

Newcastle United announcement:

‘Supporters can relieve another classic Newcastle United match as live and in full this weekend.

On Saturday, the club’s official YouTube channel will show United’s 4-1 derby victory against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light from April 2006.

The match – which will be brought to fans in association with crypto trading platform StormGain – proved to be Alan Shearer’s final game for the club… and, fittingly, he scored his 206th goal for the black and whites with his final touch to put the Magpies in front after they had fallen behind in the first half.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Premier League is currently suspended and Newcastle haven’t played since winning 1-0 at Southampton back in early March.

But United have aimed to fill the void by showing classic matches from the archives on the club’s official YouTube channel, with the famous 5-0 win against Manchester United from 1996 and the thrilling 4-4 draw with Arsenal from 2011 being watched by hundreds of thousands of supporters from all over the world.

Last weekend saw the 8-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday in Sir Bobby Robson’s first home game in charge.

The latest game will start at 3pm (BST) on Saturday, and as well as watching the whole match supporters can also join in the conversation with other fans.

Visit Newcastle United’s YouTube channel here and subscribe to make sure you’re notified when we go live.’

