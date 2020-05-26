News

Alan Shearer verdict on the 2020 FA Cup ahead of the return of football

Alan Shearer has been asked about what should happen in terms of completing the 2019/20 season.

In particular, what should be the stance on the 2020 FA Cup?

Should it be part of the football authorities’ plan to complete the competition, or should it be cancelled to help ensure the Premier League season is successfully brought to a conclusion?

Alan Shearer is adamant, that the 2020 FA Cup should be played to a conclusion.

The Magpies legend saying this is what would be is viewpoint even if Newcastle United weren’t still in the competition…

The FA Cup final should have been played at the weekend but as things stand, there are still seven FA Cup games to play, on top of 92 Premier League matches.

The football authorities have been consistent so far in saying they fully intend the FA Cup to also be played out when / if football restarts.

A recent reported meeting of the FA council and CEO revealed that this was still the case, with the four quarter-finals to be held midweek in between Premier League games at the originally intended stadiums (unless the government insist on neutral grounds), with the semis and final at Wembley.

In Germany, they are intending to complete their cup competition and with two rounds of Bundesliga games already played they are well up and running. They had completed their quarter-final cup stage before lockdown and their semi-finals are scheduled for the second week in June.

Alan Shearer asked by The Sun whether this season’s FA cup should be scrapped because of possible fixture congestion:

“No, definitely not.

“And I’m not just saying it because Newcastle are in the quarter-finals — and are normally long since out!

“If we are getting the league campaigns done then we can get the FA Cup finished.

“There’s only one more round and then it’s a neutral venue for the semis and final anyway — normally Wembley.

“All eight teams left are from the Premier League so I’m sure it could be fitted into the schedule.

“It’s important to get it finished.”

Danny Higginbotham asked the same question:

“Sadly, I think it [the FA Cup] should be [scrapped].

“The priority is going to be the Premier League.

“It will be very difficult to continue the FA Cup because there are another seven games to go, when you already have a congested Premier League season.”

