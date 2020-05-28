News

After 100 days gap Premier League will kick off matches again – BBC Sport

The Premier League is on its way back.

BBC Sport reporting that at a meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs, it has been agreed that Wednesday 17 June will see the first match of the restart.

This falls exactly 100 days after the very last match (Leicester 4 Aston Villa 0) before football was suspended in the English top tier.

The first two games to be played are Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, these are the extra matches due to involvement in the League Cup final.

The following weekend of Saturday 20 June will see the first full round of Premier League matches, with nine rounds in total to get through.

So we can expect Newcastle United to play probably sometime between Friday 19 June and Sunday 21 June.

Manchester City v Arsenal was already scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports but following the lead of the Bundesliga, all 92 remaining PL games are set to be shown on live TV.

It has been previously reported that these are set to be spread (not evenly though) amongst four broadcasters, Amazon and BBC, as well as BT Sport and Sky Sports.

Amongst the other issues to be discussed and debated today, BBC Sport say that they understand most Premier League games will be home and away matches at the usual stadiums for the vast majority of games. With the possibility / likelihood of a few ‘high profile games’ being played at neutral venues at the request of the police, with concerns of fans turning up outside if played at the usual home venue.

Assuming they keep the same order of games, Newcastle United would play at St James Park on that opening weekend (19-21 June) of the first full round of game, with Sheffield United the visitors.

