News

92 Premier League live TV games to be shown as all remaining matches shared between 4 broadcasters – Report

No definitive answer so far as to when Premier League live TV games will next be on our screens.

The 20 clubs are set to see players return to training this week after virus testing, with widespread reports that the Premier League would like to kick off again on the weekend of Saturday 13 June.

This is the same weekend that Serie A and La Liga are also targeting for a restart, however, Steve Bruce has stated that he thinks there shouldn’t be any PL matches played until the end of June, when players have had at least six weeks back in training.

The Bundesliga kicked off this weekend and every single match is being shown live on TV in the UK via BT Sport, as well as being shown live back in Germany.

There are 92 matches still to be played in the English top tier and now a new report says that will mean 92 Premier League live TV games will be shown when the game restarts in this country.

The report from The Mirror says that their information is that the 92 matches will be shown across four different broadcasters.

They say that 79 of the 92 remaining Premier League matches will be shared between BT Sport and Sky Sports.

There were already 47 allocated to either Sky Sports or BT Sport and The Mirror state that the pair will share another 32, bringing their joint total up to that 79 figure.

As for the other 13, the report says that they will be shared between the BBC who will show up to five and Amazon getting the rest, the latter of course streamed two full rounds of Premier League matches in December for the first time.

No details on the financial side of things but fair to assume that if many more games than anticipated are to be shown on live TV, then surely there should be extra cash going into the Premier League.

As for the FA Cup, it has already been widely reported that the football authorities are also keen to complete that competition. However, the even remaining games (quarters, semis and final) are already part of a broadcast deal shared by BT Sport and the BBC.

