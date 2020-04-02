Opinion

Why Newcastle United aren’t going to sign Mbappe or Neymar

With the speculation that Newcastle United are to be bought by the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund (PIF), having allegedly registered a proposed takeover with the Premier League.

They have billions of dollars at their disposal and Toon fans will be in dreamland if it finally happens , they must be already making up their wish list of players they can buy to develop the club into world beaters.

To put this into perspective, Manchester City’s owners have a reported wealth of around $30Billion.

This is dwarfed by PIF’s reported $350 Billion – more than 10 times that of City’s owners.

However, two players Newcastle United definitely won’t be signing are Mbappe and Neymar. The pair currently with Paris Saint Germain, owned by Qatar Sports Investments – part of Qatar’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The reasons why …

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed political, trade and transport ties with Qatar in mid-2017.

The countries accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and cosying up to regional foe Iran. Doha denied it and said the embargo by its fellow Gulf Arabs aims to undermine its sovereignty.

Business links with Qatar have been cut effectively, putting sanctions in place to isolate Qatar from the rest of the middle east.

This is still to be resolved with borders effectively closed and no trade taking place.

So you cannot imagine the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund paying anything to a Qatari government backed business.

Going to have to find someone better…

