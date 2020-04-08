Opinion

Which 3 Newcastle United matches would you choose to be at if could travel back in time? Vote now

The question we are posing today is ‘Which 3 Newcastle United matches would you choose to be at, if could travel back in time?’

We have picked out ten special games.

Newcastle United matches that are special for all kinds of reasons.

Here are the 10 games and the background to them, please pick your three at the end to be inside the stadium if you could jump in a time machine:

1982 – Newcastle 1 QPR

Kevin Keegan makes his debut and scores the only goal of the game.

1992 – Leicester 1 Newcastle 2

Keegan’s NUFC need to win the final match of the season to ensure no relegation to the third tier.

1996 – Newcastle United 5 Man Utd 0

Took apart and outclassed our title rivals…

1997 – Newcastle 5 Nottingham Forest 0

Newcastle win on final day of the season and almost every fan stays behind, other results announced and we discover have finished second and qualified for Champions League. Also announced both Sunderland and Middlesbrough relegated.

1997 – Newcastle 3 Barcelona 2

Tino’s hat-trick.

2001 – Leeds 3 Newcastle 4

Newcastle come back from 3-1 down and ensure they not Leeds are top of the Premier League at Christmas 2001.

2002 – Feyenoord 2 Newcastle 3

NUFC become the first ever club to lose their first three games but still qualify from Champions League group.

2003 – Inter Milan 2 Newcastle 2

Have you ever seen a Mackem in Milan? Shearer gives NUFC the lead twice in front of massive away following.

2010 – Newcastle 5 Sunderland 1

The most dominant win the vast majority of Newcastle fans will have ever seen over their local rivals.

2011 – Newcastle 4 Arsenal 4

Moving into the 68th minute Newcastle are 4-0 down.

Please pick three from the following list, if you could be magic yourself back into St James Park or the various other stadiums.

