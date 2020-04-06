News

What Leicester fans have said about Ayoze Perez debut season after posed the question

Ayoze Perez was always a talking point at Newcastle United.

Spending five years at the club, there still wasn’t a consensus amongst Newcastle fans by the time he left in July 2019.

Whilst there was no agreement on how good, or not, he had been, the £30m was overwhelmingly seen as on the high side.

Nearly as much agreement as there has been on the fact the money was wasted (and then some!) on Joelinton, instead of £16m on securing 2019 player of the season Salomon Rondon (11 PL goals and 7 assists).

Last season, Ayoze Perez ending up top scorer at Newcastle, 12 PL goals (plus 2 assists).

However, he was still questioned by many NUFC supporters.

Only three goals in the first 26 Premier League matches, then 9 in the final 12. A similar pattern to most seasons at St James Park.

Some Newcastle fans thought he was lazy and spent too much time rolling around on the floor, others thought he was the hardest working in the team.

At Leicester he has 7 PL goals and 5 assists which on the surface looks decent in 21 starts (and 4 as sub) but then the goals have come in only four matches – three against Southampton, two when beating West Ham, then one each against Newcastle and Brighton.

So what about Leicester fans.

The Leicester Mercury have polled them (marks out of 10) on how Ayoze Perez has done so far and also gathered comments, here are a small selection:

‘Very lazy when he loses the ball, he makes one attempt to recover then just rolls around looking for the ref to give a foul. He wouldn’t be in my team.’

‘A very good player playing out of position. When behind the striker he is superb and creates many chances but when on the wing he’s not the same player and he goes missing.’

‘Scored some important goals but has a tendency to disappear in a game. Obviously skilful but a bit lightweight.’

‘Stats for this season so far aren’t even that bad for someone who’s playing out of position. Think he should be tried behind Vardy at some point as Madders seemed to be struggling in recent games. Unfortunately for him he seems to be the scapegoat when we aren’t playing well when other players are poor too.’

‘He just vanishes too much, gives the ball away and puts us in trouble times. Exactly what the Newcastle fans said, very in and out, hasn’t nailed down a first team place.’

‘He might play out of position but he is incredibly lazy, goes to ground too easily and is not interested in helping out defensively. His price tag is the only thing keeping him in the side in my opinion.’

As you can see, the Leicester fans as divided as we are.

When asked to give marks out of 10, up to 9am on Monday morning he averaged 5.09 out of 10 for Leicester fans.

Interesting to see in which direction he goes from here – better, worse, or just as inconsistent and dividing opinion as he did in five years at St James Park?

