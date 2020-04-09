Opinion

We asked fans which Newcastle United matches choose to be at if could travel back in time – Results in

The question we posed on Wednesday was ‘Which 3 Newcastle United matches would you choose to be at, if you could travel back in time?’

We picked out ten special games from the past four decades.

Newcastle United matches that are special for all kinds of reasons.

Here are the 10 games and the number of votes each of them received from supporters (***Each fan could vote for up to three matches – Thanks to all who voted):

(520 votes) 1982 – Newcastle 1 QPR

Kevin Keegan makes his debut and scores the only goal of the game.

(303 votes) 1992 – Leicester 1 Newcastle 2

Keegan’s NUFC need to win the final match of the season to ensure no relegation to the third tier.

(1,782 votes) 1996 – Newcastle United 5 Man Utd 0

Took apart and outclassed our title rivals…

(134 votes) 1997 – Newcastle 5 Nottingham Forest 0

Newcastle win on final day of the season and almost every fan stays behind, other results announced and we discover have finished second and qualified for Champions League. Also announced both Sunderland and Middlesbrough relegated.

(1,610 votes) 1997 – Newcastle 3 Barcelona 2

Tino’s hat-trick.

(349 votes) 2001 – Leeds 3 Newcastle 4

Newcastle come back from 3-1 down and ensure they not Leeds are top of the Premier League at Christmas 2001.

(513 votes) 2002 – Feyenoord 2 Newcastle 3

NUFC become the first ever club to lose their first three games but still qualify from Champions League group.

(346 votes) 2003 – Inter Milan 2 Newcastle 2

Have you ever seen a Mackem in Milan? Shearer gives NUFC the lead twice in front of massive away following.

(1,173 votes) 2010 – Newcastle 5 Sunderland 1

The most dominant win the vast majority of Newcastle fans will have ever seen over their local rivals.

(487 votes) 2011 – Newcastle 4 Arsenal 4

Moving into the 68th minute Newcastle are 4-0 down…

So a clear trio of matches at the top, with 5-0 Man Utd (1,782), Barcelona 3-2 (1,610) and 5-1 Sunderland (1,173), well ahead of of fourth placed Kevin Keegan debut (520) in fourth.

Personally…I was lucky enough to be at ten of these matches and my top three would be that night in Rotterdam, then Keegan’s debut (the terraces definitely given that added appeal), with the Man Utd hammering coming in third.

