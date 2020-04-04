Opinion

We asked fans if Andy Carroll, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin have been successes – Results now in

On Friday, we asked Newcastle United fans whether Andy Carroll, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin have proved to be successful signings.

The trio brought in to score and create goals.

Mike Ashley having made no attempt to keep Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon, who scored the majority of Newcastle’s Premier League goals in 2018/19.

The poll was sparked by BBC Sport asking fans whether numerous Premier League signings from all 20 PL clubs have been successes or failures, with them including the NUFC trio.

The BBC Sport write-ups on the trio are below and then we have our own poll results now that all votes have been counted.

Andy Carroll – Free transfer:

‘Never go back, is what they say. Andy Carroll clearly didn’t get the memo this summer as he returned to the place it all began and the club he left eight years ago in that high-profile £35m move to Liverpool.

Released by West Ham following a six-year spell blighted by injuries, he signed a one-year contract with the Magpies.

He is yet to score this season but has provided four assists in 14 appearances, only three of which have been starts.’

Joelinton – £40m from Hoffenheim:

‘That Newcastle number nine shirt can weigh heavily on some players. It’s the history, you see. An otherwise big, strong centre-forward, poor Joelinton has spent much of this season metaphorically hunched.

It took a club record fee to prise striker Joelinton away from German club Hoffenheim,with him having netted 11 goals in 35 games last season, all of which only adds to the expectation.

He has just one league goal to show for his efforts so far this campaign and three in total from 34 appearances. To give him his due, he also has four assists.’

Allan Saint-Maximin – £16.5m from Nice:

‘French winger Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle from French side Nice on a lengthy six-year deal, suggesting the club had long-term plans for a player who had under-21 caps to his name and a reputation as a live-wire winger. “He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player,” manager Steve Bruce said at the time.

A few hamstring issues have hampered his progress for parts of this season but he has shown in flashes what he is all about, scoring three goals and assisting four more in 21 overall appearances.’

So the question was asked: ‘Which of these players have been successful signings for Newcastle United?’ and then we gave fans all options, from all three having proved successes right through to all three failures.

These were the results (rounded up or down to the closest whole number):

1% Joelinton, Andy Carroll and Allan Saint-Maximin

2% Only Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin

0% Only Joelinton and Andy Carroll

6% Only Andy Carroll and Allan Saint-Maximin

0% Only Joelinton

86% Only Allan Saint-Maximin

0% Only Andy Carroll

5% None of the three

Resounding feedback and if you take out the stats and add them up for individual ratings on whether each of the three were successes you get:

95% think Allan Saint-Maximin has been a successful signing

3% think Joelinton has been a successful signing

7% think Andy Carroll has been a successful signing

