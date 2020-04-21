Opinion

We asked fans : ‘Do you welcome the Saudi Arabia PIF Newcastle United takeover?’ Overwhelming response

The seemingly imminent change of ownership dominating the headlines.

With no football being played at the moment, little surprise that this story is getting even more worldwide coverage than it otherwise would.

Fair to say that any poll simply asking if Newcastle fans want Mike Ashley to sell the club, would be met by an all but unanimous yes.

However, does it matter who the new owners will be?

Or alternatively, is the identity of any new owners, potentially more important than Mike Ashley at last leaving after 13 years?

Newcastle United has always been a political club so long as most of us can remember but this is a whole new level, NUFC fans thrown into worldwide politics.

So many journalists questioning how exactly your typical Newcastle United views what is seemingly set to happen in the very near future.

We gave three options and asked fans which statement most fits their view of the proposed NUFC takeover.

A massive response with 4,701 Newcastle fans taking the time to vote.

The question: Do you welcome the Saudi Arabia PIF takeover of Newcastle United?

108 (2.3%) No I would rather stick with Mike Ashley

1,843 (39.2%) Yes but I do also have moral concerns about what goes on in Saudi Arabia

2,750 (58.5%) Yes and I don’t care what goes on in Saudi Arabia

One thing absolutely clear, Newcastle fans most definitely don’t want Mike Ashley (2.3%) to remain instead of the Saudi PIF bid (97.7%).

However, then a pretty much 60 / 40 split when it came to whether the political situation in Saudi Arabia should come to mind when thinking about this NUFC takeover. Not in terms of stopping a takeover but whether it should be a consideration that comes to mind, both now and moving forward.

On reflection, using the words ‘don’t care’ weren’t the right ones, as having read a lot of comments as well from Newcastle fans responding to the question / poll, yes they do care about the politics and human rights issues in countries such as Saudi Arabia BUT don’t think it should be included in this football takeover.

Politics and sport have never been a good mix and the bottom line is that when for example UK politicians, royalty and arms dealers carry on happily as normal with the Saudi regime, why is it up to Newcastle United fans to have a duty of doing something about this AND what that something should be.

