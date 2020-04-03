News

UEFA urge Premier League not to abandon season as 20 clubs accept restart push back – BBC Sport

All 20 Premier League clubs are meeting today.

Connected by video conferencing, the Premier League owners and their staff deciding what the next steps will be in dealing with this virus crisis situation.

Ahead of today’s meeting, BBC Sport have revealed that UEFA have written a joint letter with the European Clubs Association to all European Leagues, including the Premier League, urging them not to abandon their domestic competitions.

Belgium are the only league to do this so far but they were a bit of a one-off as they only had one round of games of their regular league season still to play.

BBC Sport have also revealed that their information is that ahead of today’s meeting, all 20 Premier League clubs have already accepted that there is no chance of games being played any time soon after the current 30 April deadline that they set at the last meeting.

That 30 April restart date for the Premier League will definitely be pushed back today, one of their easiest decisions.

The only doubt is whether they will set a new date before which definitely no games will be played, or instead jut go for announcing an indefinite period before any matches will be possible.

When each previous announcement has been made (for example, no games before 30 April at the earliest), there has been a lot of fake outrage from media and fans, along the lines of how ridiculous they are, thinking football could be possible in early May etc etc. When in reality these have only been holding statements with the date quoted clearly not when they expect football to return.

Very likely they will now just go with an indefinite period to stop people getting on their high horses and criticising any new date.

