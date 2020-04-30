News

Toulouse relegation warning for the Premier League

Toulouse had a warning for the LFP (League of Football Professional) ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

After the French Prime Minister brought the professional football season to an end in France on Tuesday, it was left to the governing body (LFP) to decide the important questions of who are to be champions, as well as promotion and relegation questions.

Those decisions to be decided and announced today by the LFP.

Ahead of the meeting, Toulouse warned the French authorities that legal action would follow, if they relegated the club with 10 games still left to play.

This is how Ligue 1 looked when football was suspended.

As you can see, Toulouse (where Newcastle bought Moussa Sissoko from and where Emmanuel Riviere (see above) played before joining Monaco and then NUFC) were in a hopeless position.

Nevertheless they were making that legal threat…

Today’s LFP meeting saw the season decided on average points per game from the matches played, with PSG champions, Marseille and Rennes into the Champions League, whilst Toulouse relegated, along with Amiens.

Now we wait to see what the legal ramifications will be, if Toulouse follow through with their threat of legal action, will the courts stop their relegation and/or order them to be compensated?

This goes way beyond France, as the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A will look to see what could await them in terms of legal problems, if deciding their season(s) without completing games.

This is how the Premier League currently looks:

If average points per game was used as things stand, Liverpool champions and then Man City, Leicester and Chelsea in the Champions League.

Would Man Utd accept that when they are only three points behind Chelsea and nine games left unplayed.

Relegation from the Premier League is a massive blow, ruining so many clubs for years ahead. As it stands, it would mean Bournemouth going down on goal difference, would their owner accept that without a legal challenge? The same with Villa going down by just over a point (on average points per game) and Norwich by six points.

GFFN Report:

Toulouse President Sadran decries any LFP decision to relegate his side from Ligue 1: “This is an abuse of power.”

LesViolets.com have this afternoon published a letter from Ligue 1 side Toulouse’s President, Olivier Sadran, written to the LFP and FFF, which decries an initial decision made by the LFP this morning that would see his club relegated from the French top flight after the French government chose to prevent the 2019/20 campaign from restarting.

The LFP opted this morning to decide the final league classifications through a points per game format, which would see Toulouse finish bottom, despite there having been 10 games left to play for the season to be fully completed.

“I want to forcefully make my position clear: any decision to relegate a team based on the provisional classification taken from the 27th or 28th matchday taken against Toulouse would be unjust, unfair and unfounded in law… An abuse of power.”

“Consequently, a relegation pronounced on the basis of the provisional classification at the end of the 28th or 27th matchday would constitute an unacceptable departure from the principles of fairness and sports ethics of which the LFP and the FFF are the guarantors. Any unilateral decision to relegate would constitute a sanction not provided for by the applicable regulations.”

“In light of all of the above, TFC’s request is simply that the FFF and LFP abide by their own rules and act as guarantors of ethical and fair sports. Any other decision, which does not allow TFC to assert its right to opportunities of continued sporting and fairness, would be immediately challenged before the relevant courts.”

