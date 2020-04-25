News

Thousands of NUST members vote to show overwhelming support for Newcastle United Takeover

The NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) have surveyed their members on the proposed / imminent Newcastle United Takeover.

They say that 3,397 Newcastle fans responded to their question and survey of supporters.

Now reporting back: ‘The headline figure is a massive 96.7% of those members surveyed have reported they’re in favour of the reported takeover by Amanda Staveley, the Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.’

They do also say that a lot of comments have been received from Newcastle fans saying that they are concerned about what happens regarding human rights and other matters in Saudi Arabia, but that sport and politics shouldn’t mix and/or that this simply shouldn’t be something that stops a football club takeover.

These results very much mirror a poll that The Mag carried out, which had even more fans taking part.

A total of 4,701 Newcastle fans responded and only 2.3% (108 fans) wanted the Newcastle United Takeover not to go ahead, whilst a massive 97.7% were in favour. Though similar to the NUST feedback, many of those taking part in The Mag poll also expressed concern about the Saudi human rights issues, whilst still in favour of the takeover happening.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) statement to members:

‘As we hopefully move toward the conclusion of the much speculated takeover of Newcastle United.

It has been an unprecedented week for many fans as they have come under attack in some quarters as questions relating to a political nature have been put to football supporters.

We have spoken up for members this week in the media and told those organisations in touch with the Trust that the Trust has always judged owners of the football club on their record with the football club. It is not fair to ask Newcastle United fans to comment on matters which they have no power and we have said as much this week to media from around the world.

Our member survey on the matter received almost 3,400 responses and this represents a significant number of Newcastle United fans.

The headline figure is a massive 96.7% of those members surveyed have reported they’re in favour of the reported takeover by Amanda Staveley, the Rueben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

This survey shows that the appetite for change at Newcastle United is enormous and we would hope the alleged new owners recognise the passion for this takeover and the need for radical change in how the club is run.

We have had no formal contact from any new owners at this time which is to be expected as a sale is not yet completed. We will continue to survey member thoughts on the club and how it should be run when a sale is completed and are hopeful of a strong relationship with new owners as soon as they have control of the club.’

