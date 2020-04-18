Opinion

This is excellent from Ian Wright on the resumption of Premier League football

All credit to Ian Wright.

He has been talking about the Premier League meeting on Friday.

The 20 clubs coming together by video conferencing to discuss amongst other things, various plans for how the season could potentially be concluded.

Ahead of the meeting, the government’s Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, spoke to Premier League bosses this week and told them that the government backed them in coming up with some contingency planning, as to various scenarios on playing out the remaining games to finish off the season. With obviously the proviso that only once expert medical advice gives the green light, would any plan to be put into action and games actually be played.

Bizarrely, the Premier League have been criticised for holding the meeting…

It is absolutely mad, they are football chiefs/administrators, that is their job – to be planning ahead and coming up with ideas and then working out if they are practical and then ONLY putting them into action once football is allowed to be played, how is that wrong?

That is their job.

They are not doctors or politicians. If they weren’t having meetings and advertising the fact that they were having them, they wouldn’t be doing their job.

It isn’t insulting the work of the NHS or doing anything wrong for the football business to be doing their job, the same with any other industry that employs loads of people. Should for example Nissan at Washington not be looking ahead and working on plans for when they might be getting back to producing cars?

As Ian Wright says, it feels like Premier League football is ‘the punching bag’ during this virus situation.

Ian Wright speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live:

“It seems like football is the punching bag.

“Lives come before anything and the Premier League have always said, and they continue to say that, football will resume when it’s safe to do so.

“When you hear people having a go at football because the Premier League are having meetings…

“They have to have meetings because at some stage things have to start again.

“Just because football is a game…it’s still a business.

“Just like other businesses are making plans to try and get themselves going again.”

