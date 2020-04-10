Opinion

This exposing of Mike Ashley and Sports Direct during virus crisis is nothing new – As my experience proves

I was interested in your article on the Sports Direct online shop.

(ED: On Wednesday (8 April 2020) we published ‘Sports Direct customers expose what reality is if you order goods from Mike Ashley during crisis’, some real horror stories, read HERE)

I would just like to point out that the issues raised have nothing to to with the present virus situation, as the customer service was exactly as your readers are experiencing now, prior to the present health crisis.

I bought a Reebok exercise bike direct from Sports Direct online shop with a small delivery charge and a three – four day delivery time.

I immediately got a thank you and acknowledgement from PayPal followed by an order number and receipt from PayPal. I waited and waited, but after three weeks of hearing nothing from Sports Direct, I tried phoning them.

You phone their number at any time of the day or week and it’s the same response.

You dial and the phone is answered automatically and a prerecorded voice says “we’re sorry, we’re unable to take your call at present, please try again later” and the call is ended, without an opportunity to leave a message.

This is their standard response and has been long before the virus crisis.

I then tried sending them an email. No response, tried a further three times, no response.

Contacted PayPal, got them to log and open a complaint, get no response, PayPal try again and again, no response.

Contacted a company called Resolver (via Martin Lewis) and get an acknowledgement immediately, followed it through via Resolver and finally got the bike after a month of trying.

Unfortunately it was damaged and have so far failed to get a response again since.

I would never dream of ever dealing with this company ever again.

You are basically being scammed by a corporate company. Unbelievable!

And NO, l have no axe to grind with this Mike Ashley, as l have absolutely no interest in football.

