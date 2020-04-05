Opinion

The torturing of Liverpool fans – Imagine if this had been Newcastle United fans 24 years ago…

Liverpool fans find themselves in the spotlight, or should that be in the crosshairs…

Their team just on the point of crossing the finishing line, only for football to be suspended due to the current emergency situation.

The scousers were champions-elect, shortly to become mathematically certain of winning the top tier for the first time in 30 years.

Now those Liverpool fans find themselves mentally tortured by so many rivals.

Calls to void the league and if no further 2019/20 matches prove possible, wipe this season from the records.

This is how the 2019/20 Premier League table looks in its current suspended state:

How about though travelling back 24 years and how the Premier League table looked in 1996 with nine matches to play:

Newcastle United clear at the top by four points and imagine if in March 1996 how it would have felt if the season had been indefinitely suspended?

The 28th game of that 1995/96 Premier League season was that horrific 4 March 1996 match, Newcastle United absolutely battering Man Utd at St James Park but somehow a Cantona goal giving the away side victory.

The following PL game, the 29th, saw NUFC back on track for their title challenge, with Albert, Asprilla and Ferdinand scoring to give Newcastle a 3-0 win over West Ham at SJP.

Newcastle were still favourites to win the title, yes the lead had reduced from 12 to four points but with only nine games to go, you could see the finishing line.

As Newcastle fans just imagine how we would have felt if the season had been brought to a halt after 29 matches?

Rival fans are loving tormenting Liverpool fans because they could be denied a first league title in 30 years (since 1989/90), imagine in 1996 how much pleasure so many would have got when taunting Newcastle fans that the season would be declared null and void, at that point 69 years (since 1926/27) after the last NUFC title success (which is now 93 years!).

Which fanbases would have taken the most pleasure in torturing Newcastle fans back then, as is the case with Liverpool fans now?

I think it would have been along these lines:

Sunderland

Everton

Manchester United

Aston Villa

Middlesbrough

Tottenham

Leeds

Manchester City

If that 1995/96 season had been voided after 29 matches, would it have been better, or even worse, than what eventually happened…?

