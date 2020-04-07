Opinion

The top 5 Newcastle United kits ever

At this uncertain time when we have no idea when football will return, we can distract ourselves with some simple Newcastle United nostalgia.

For the next few weeks I will be putting together some personal ‘Top 5s of Newcastle United’, from strikers to managers to best comebacks…and many other things in between.

We start today with the Top 5 Newcastle United kits.

Hopefully this will stir a few happy memories and feel free to add your own favourites in the comments section below.

In reverse order

Number 5

1999-01 Home

Sir Bobby Robson, the greatest Geordie gentleman of all time, came back home in 1999 and this stylish top with a smart black collar and bright blue trim was there to greet him.

We won his first home game in this kit in style too, memorably beating Sheffield Wednesday 8-0 with five goals from Alan Shearer. The future looked very bright that Saturday afternoon at St James Park.

This was also the last home shirt to feature Newcastle Brown Ale as a sponsor with the club switching to NTL in the strip’s second season.

Number 4

1980-83 Home

Not only was this shirt an excellent offering from Umbro but it was also the shirt worn by Kevin Keegan when he came home to Newcastle as a player.

Anyone lucky enough to witness it, will always remember Keegan diving into the St James Park crowd after scoring on his debut against QPR. He later said that he never wanted the crowd to let him go. Everyone there that day must have felt the same way about him.

Number 3

1972-75 Home

This one has to be included because it speaks of a bygone era of football, an era of thick, cotton shirts, big, sturdy boots and even sturdier centre-halfs ready to give any adventurous strikers a firm kicking.

It also speaks of an era when football still belonged to the common people and had not yet been overly influenced by money. Notice the lack of manufacturer’s badge or sponsor’s logo on the front of the shirt.

It is also the Newcastle shirt worn by Rodney Bewes, AKA Bob Ferris in the Likely Lads movie (see photo at the top). What better endorsement could there be than that!

Number 2

1995-96 Away

The best away kit of all time.

Worn by Kevin Keegan’s Entertainers on their travels, it featured eye-catching maroon and navy stripes and the same “grandad collar” as the home shirt.

Puma brought out a modern version of this top for the 2018-19 season but it did not work. One could not compare the horrendously ugly logo of “Fun 88” with the effortlessly cool Blue Star on this classic number.

Number 1

1995-96 Home

It had to be this one didn’t it?

The greatest kit from the greatest team we have ever had.

Everything about this shirt was just perfect.

There was the simple black and white stripes, not changed or messed around with as they have been on some of the ghastly recent Puma offerings.

There was also the effortlessly cool “grandad collar” and to top it all off, the Newcastle Brown Ale logo with its famous Blue Star and silhouette of the Tyne Bridge.

Of course, a shirt is only as good as the team wearing it and this one was worn by the Entertainers for their finest moments.

I’m sure we all have our favourite memories in this shirt. Mine is Philippe Albert chipping Peter Schmeichel for the 5th goal against Man United at St James Park. Football does not get any better than that.

The shirt also brings back memories of Alan Shearer’s unveiling as a Newcastle player in 1996. The crowd outside St James’ sung “He’s coming home, he’s coming home, Shearer’s coming home!” as the sheet metal worker’s son from Gosforth juggled footballs between two giant bottles of Brown Ale.

A legend in the making had arrived.

You can follow the author on Twitter @BillCrawford87

