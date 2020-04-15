Opinion

The Steve Bruce question

As far back as 2008, when Kevin Keegan walked out of Newcastle United after a row over transfers, the club have been subject to takeover talk.

Peter Kenyon, The BZG Group, Barry Moat and many others have been linked with taking the Magpies off Mike Ashley’s hands, but none came to fruition.

Now however, Amanda Staveley backed by the PIF along with the Reuben brothers are believed to be closing in on completing a deal to take the reins at St James Park.

If…hopefully when, Staveley and her consortium are confirmed as the new owners, speculation will be rife on Tyneside and the national press as to who will be gracing the field in the famous black and white shirt, who will Newcastle United sign?

Could we see some world class talent come to the North East?

When Mike Ashley took over the club in 2007, the club was linked with probably more players in one transfer window than ever before, the media had a field day.

One thing’s for certain, Newcastle United will be on the hunt for a new manager. With the money that the group behind the takeover are rumoured to have, the owners will be looking to appoint a manager with winning credentials. Rafa Benitez undoubtedly the first name that would come to lips, he’s also the bookies favourite at 3/1. Benitez left the club on June 30th 2019 and fans have been clamouring for his return ever since, Steven Gerrard is 10/1 and Kevin Keegan is only 25/1 to make a sensational return to the club.

This won’t be a very popular question…however, should the incoming Newcastle United board stick with the current boss, at least for now?

Does he not deserve a chance?

After all, it’s not the fault of Steve Bruce that the club couldn’t persuade Rafa Benitez to stay.

He was offered the job and as a fan he was never going to turn it down. Then to his credit Steve Bruce and his team haven’t had a bad season given the turmoil he was walking into.

Fans showed their disappointment with the state of affairs at the start of the campaign, yet surprisingly the ship has been steadied.

Newcastle United currently sit 13th in the table (eight points clear of relegation) and Bruce has also guided United to the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

Would it be right for the takeover to go ahead and Steve Bruce to be given the chop immediately?

Now don’t get it twisted, I am not for one single solitary second stating that I think Steve Bruce is the man to lead to Newcastle United to the promised land.

However, I do believe that everyone deserves a chance and as he is the man in charge, does he not deserve a chance?

