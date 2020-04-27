Opinion

The race to the bottom – Media embarrass themselves with these Newcastle United transfer headlines

You just have to love these Newcastle United transfer headlines…

Don’t you?

What do you mean there are countless shameless shysters publishing stuff that they know is 100% nonsense and yet still do it?

I find it ironic beyond belief that on the one hand the newspaper industry is calling on us to support them in these difficult times and putting themselves forward as the best source for news, whether that is the football industry or the virus crisis, yet then actually show themselves up as anything but.

Yes there are decent exceptions but the majority are so desperate these days for clicks and paper sales, due to a backdrop of crashing paper sales and advertising revenues, that they instead give you every reason why they aren’t deserving of your support, clicks and cash.

Just look at the state of these Newcastle United transfer headlines from recent days…

Newcastle make Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly huge contract offer

Newcastle ‘in talks’ for stunning Edinson Cavani transfer

Newcastle take step closer to making staggering signing of £90m star

Newcastle United join the race to sign 27-year-old Brazilian playmaker Coutinho

Newcastle table huge contract proposal to Man Utd target Kalidou Koulibaly

Newcastle ‘make contact’ with Kalidou Koulibaly over audacious transfer

Newcastle open Kalidou Koulibaly talks and want mega Nabil Fekir, Edinson Cavani transfers

Newcastle ‘enter Philippe Coutinho transfer race’ as takeover nears completion

Newcastle United make contact to sign £70m-rated Serie A star

How Newcastle could line up with super strike-force of Cavani and Rondon… with Vidal in midfield

Newcastle United can sign Gareth Bale in summer mega deal

If you go along with any of this nonsense for a second, the shameless journalists and newspaper publishers prepared to put out the above…who exactly is ‘in talks’ to sign whoever, who exactly has ‘made contact’, who has made the ‘huge transfer offer’??? Lee Charnley? The NUFC recruitment team who have all been furloughed by Mike Ashley and aren’t allowed to work? Amanda Staveley?

The amusing / shaming additional factor is that at the same time elsewhere, the same publications will be running stories saying that FFP (Financial Fair Play) makes these Newcastle United transfers all but impossible in the near future, that is assuming that any of these players would be currently wanting to actually join NUFC at this current time!

Countinho, Bale, Cavani and Koulibaly desperate to join a club 13th in the Premier League and no European football to offer?

In the years to come who knows what Newcastle United could aspire to with new owners but even if Barcelona were willing to take ‘only’ £70m for Coutinho, he is also on £225,000 wages per week after tax, which would equate to around £20m on his wages alone per season, if Newcastle bought him.

The truth is of course, Newcastle United haven’t tabled any bids and aren’t in talks with any of these players.

Expectations will be raised when / if the takeover is completed and with football finance experts reporting that it could be possible for the new owners to spend £150m on players for next season AND stay within FFP rules, we can be shopping at a higher level than became the norm under Mike Ashley BUT one step at a time.

