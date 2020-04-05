Opinion

The greatest games that Newcastle United didn’t win BUT still made you proud to be a Geordie

As Newcastle United fans we are well aware that you can’t win every game.

Under Mike Ashley, it hasn’t even got close to winning every other game…

So is it a case of all or nothing, where winning is everything and anything else is failure?

I don’t think so.

I was talking to my mate the other day (on the phone, social distancing etc etc) and a random conversation sparked the idea for this article.

A rundown of 10 matches that Newcastle didn’t win BUT still left you proud to be a Geordie.

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 2 (9 April 2000)

Like many of you, I was at the 1998 and 1999 FA Cup finals when the Newcastle United team never really showed up, never looked like getting anything.

When it came to the 2000 FA Cup, the semis were at Wembley.

Newcastle were excellent on the day and never deserved to lose. Better than Chelsea, it was two Poyet sucker punches that beat us, despite that marvellous moment when Robert Lee scored from a superb Shearer cross.

I walked away from Wembley that day, proud to be a Geordie despite the defeat.

Inter Milan 2 Newcastle 2 (11 March 2003)

What a trip this was.

Beating Bayer Leverkusen home and away had given NUFC a chance of getting out of the second group stage of the Champions League, as was the tournament set-up at the time.

Some 13,000+ Geordies were in the San Siro creating a brilliant atmosphere and the players more than matched them.

Newcastle very much the better team and Alan Shearer putting us in front twice but it wasn’t meant to be.

Derby 4 Newcastle 1 (20 April 1992)

Kevin Keegan’s initial positive impact on results had lessened and with three games left, relegation to the third tier was looming.

Derby chasing promotion and by half-time Newcastle were 2-0 down and three men down, plus Terry McDermott sent from the bench.

Despite that, the superb away following never shut up and amazingly we still looked to have a chance.

Gavin Peacock and David Kelly were immense and Peacock pulled it back to 2-1 four minutes after the break. Newcastle threatened an equaliser for 20 minutes until goals on 70 and 77 minutes eventually killed us off.

The reception from the fans for the players after the final whistle was something else, Kelly and Peacock so shattered they could hardly walk never mind jog off at the end.

Croatia Zagreb 2 Newcastle 2 (27 August 1997)

Finishing runners up in 1996/97 meant Newcastle were the first English club to qualify for the Champions League without being champions…

Entering in the second qualifying round meant getting past Croatia Zagreb would mean the group stage.

Two Beresford goals gave NUFC a 2-1 home leg lead.

An Asprilla penalty gave Newcastle a 3-1 aggregate lead just before half-time, only for Zagreb to score in the 58th minute, then again cruelly in 90+2 minutes.

Extra time ticked down and set for penalties, Ketsbaia scored THAT goal with a minute left. Bedlam, the night ended 2-2 but threw 3-2 on aggregate.

Newcastle 4 Arsenal 4 (5 February 2011)

Newcastle totally fell apart, four (FOUR) goals down at home after only 26 minutes.

With only 22 minutes remaining Joey Barton scored a penalty before then 75 minutes saw Leon Best get one, before 83 minutes another Barton penalty.

With only three minutes left that amazing Cheick Tiote volley. What a comeback.

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 0 (6 January 1984)

Friday night live on TV, Kevin Keegan returning to Anfield in the FA Cup third round.

NUFC on their way to promotion but this an added bonus.

The official crowd that night was 33,566 and what an atmosphere.

Estimates of around 14,000 Newcastle fans there that night but I could have sworn that we outnumbered the scousers.

