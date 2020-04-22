Opinion

Supporting the team not the regime

As the Newcastle United takeover moves closer, Amnesty International, amongst others, have threatened to throw a spanner in the works.

They have written a letter to the Premier League raising their concerns about the involvement of the Saudi Arabian PIF (Public Investment Fund) in the deal.

Asking the governing body to thoroughly investigate the issues surrounding the new owners.

Newcastle fans have been attacked by the media and football pundits alike, all taking the moral high ground.

So many moral crusaders wanting to have a go, from Stan Collymore to Richard Keys.

This has all become very twisted.

It seems to be the narrative that, because we are looking forward to Mike Ashley leaving and hopefully seeing the club head in a new direction, we are somehow also automatically happy to put the human rights actions of the Saudi government to one side and brush it under the carpet.

Let’s make one thing abundantly clear here. If this Newcastle United takeover happens, which looks increasingly likely, this is purely about football for NUFC supporters.

Are we be excited about the potential investment? YES

Are we going to start following/supporting the beliefs/actions of the Saudi leaders because they own our football club? NO

Are we going to enjoy the exciting football on display that we’re hopefully going to see? YES

Are we going to start in anti-Qatar protests within the confines of St. James Park? NO

Did we support the team over the last 13 years under the current regime? YES

Have we all become power hungry, vile dictators, refuse to speak to people unless it benefits us, have we all become pathological liars during the Mike Ashley era? NO

We will do as we have always done, through good and bad, thick or thin, we will follow United.

We will turn up in our thousands and we will cheer the team on.

We will urge the team on and when any decisions are taken that we don’t agree with, we will make our voices heard, exactly as we have done during Ashley’s ownership.

We will continue, or at least I will (I don’t speak on behalf of every supporter), to keep supporting the team and not the regime.

