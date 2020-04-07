News

Sunderland follow Mike Ashley lead and furlough staff – Even first team players

On Monday 30 March it was revealed that Mike Ashley had furloughed most Newcastle United staff, now Sunderland have released an official statement.

Tuesday afternoon seeing the Wearsiders confirm they have done wholesale furloughing, with very few exceptions such as Manager Phil Parkinson.

Sunderland confirm that those put on leave and to be financially supported by the government are ‘first-team players, contracted academy players and backroom staff’, due to the virus situation.

Obviously a lot more understandable when you see smaller lower league clubs likes Sunderland taking advantage of the government scheme, as opposed to the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle United in the top tier.

The Sunderland statement though says that they have ‘no intention’ as things stand, of making anybody take a pay cut or defer any wages.

So the government will be paying the first £2,500 a month of first team players’ pay and then the club paying them the rest.

Presumably, if/when the first team do return to training, the club would have to start paying them as normal, due to restrictions on working whilst furloughed.

Sunderland Official Statement:

‘Sunderland AFC can today confirm that its first-team players, contracted academy players and backroom staff have recently been placed on furlough leave due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the FA, the Premier League and the EFL announced they would be collectively postponing their competitions until such time that it is safe for them to resume.

At this moment in time, SAFC has no intention to ask any players or staff to take a wage reduction or deferral on their salary, and the club remains fully committed to ensuring all employees are paid in full.

A small number of staff, including manager Phil Parkinson, continue to work from home, and the club’s priority remains the health and wellbeing of its players, staff, supporters and local community during this unprecedented period.’

