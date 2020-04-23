Opinion

Strange times and I still can’t believe this Newcastle United takeover

Am I dreaming, is a Newcastle United takeover really happening as we stumble through lockdown with football suspended.

Could the virus really do what teams couldn’t do, stop Liverpool?

Bizarre crazy days, sadly a nightmare for many, but for our fans there is a ray of light on the horizon.

In fact, on reflection, a solar blast that is a double edged sword.

The chance to become what everyone has ever dreamt of whilst getting rid of Mike Ashley.

I have boycotted for 12 years now, to the point where I will never go back.

Mike Ashley has stripped me of the habit that I loved (though I still follow the club passionately). That is to the point where I can’t believe a takeover is possible, never mind real.

I have campaigned against this regime for a long time now, regular readers might also remember I’m not in favour of satellite television, as it gives the likes of Ashley the money and platform that he craves.

I wasn’t going to say I was wrong about him selling, rather than destroying the club, until it actually happens but why not look forward positively for a change?

Several forces are in action to criticise and try and stop our dream, and these have been the longest two weeks in my football life, but you know what, I think it is going to happen.

Our Government aren’t going to get involved and the EPL have already explained their remit, trustworthy sources say there’s no red flags and the deal will be done by the end of the month. I’m just waiting to wake up!

My view?

Well I’m so happy for the Geordie public, though it isn’t done yet.

How could our Government have got involved when they sell the arms to the Saudis that escalate the alleged conflicts?

How should we go forward if it happens?

Slowly in my book, building from the bottom and developing youth with world class old heads to bring them along, that is both on and off the pitch.

Give our icons the credit and esteem they deserve, something that Ashley took joy in avoiding, step forward Keegan, Shearer and Hughton (to a lesser extent).

Happy days on the horizon? I sincerely hope so. Good luck and stay well.

