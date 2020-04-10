News

Steven Taylor selects his dream five a side team

Steven Taylor, like most football players, is currently sitting out the virus situation.

Now with Wellington Phoenix, the former Newcastle United defender last played on 15 March 2020 before the A-League admitted defeat.

They had been trying to complete the current 2019/20 season with games behind closed doors but in the end they had to accept suspending the league was what they had to do.

Australian employment law allows clubs to stand down players and staff without pay during this virus crisis and seven of the eleven clubs in the A-League have done so.

However, Wellington Phoenix and three clubs based in Australia have continued to pay their players.

Steven Taylor and his teammates helping to be paid by a New Zealand government virus subsidy of around £170,000 to assist in paying staff.

Wellington Phoenix are keen to play again as soon as possible:

“All but two of our squad are in New Zealand or Australia, which in theory makes it easy for us to get back up and running relatively quickly.

“We still feel that there’s unfinished business this season and we were in top form when the league went into suspension – we want to take on all those teams again.”

Wellington Phoenix are currently third in the table during the suspension of football, four points behind second with three games in hand.

Steven Taylor is the Wellington Phoenix captain and as the club continue to connect with fans through social media, has given up his dream five a side team.

The former Newcastle United defender picking the following:

Ronaldo – Brazilian former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker.

Ronaldo – Portuguese star with Juventus and formerly Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi – Barcelona legend.

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool and Holland.

Tim Krul – Former Newcastle keeper and now Norwich.

