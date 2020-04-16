News

Steve Bruce’s son says looking forward to the Saudi PIF owning Newcastle United is pointless

The Saudi PIF bid to buy Newcastle United is now in its final stages.

With documents lodged at Companies House going public this week, the media is all but unanimously in agreement that this time it is for real.

A number of usually credible sources insisting that the deal is going through the final checks and box ticking exercises by the authorities after the price and terms were agreed , with estimates of two to four weeks before the takeover is formally completed.

However, Alex Bruce says that we shouldn’t be talking about a Newcastle United takeover…

In recent months, Steve Bruce’s son has suddenly become an expert pundit on Newcastle United and embarrassed himself (and his dad) with some of his clueless comments. He also did the same last year when launching a cringeworthy attack on a journalist who had made some fair criticism of Steve Bruce in the early days of the season.

Alex Bruce says it is ‘pretty pointless’ any of us discussing the impending takeover.

That we should all wait until it has actually happened.

We are all very much aware that Mike Ashley has pretended numerous times that he is trying to sell the club but everything points to this time being very different.

I don’t think we need Alex Bruce’s permission to talk about what could potentially lie ahead, in these days of social distancing and self-isolation, the Newcastle United takeover news and debate has come along at the perfect time.

Alex Bruce talking to Football Insider:

“We have seen a million times before that Newcastle has been spoken about in terms of a takeover and nothing has come to fruition.

“Until there is actually a takeover in place, I think it’s pretty pointless talking about it.

“The proof is in the pudding that all the takeover talk in the past has been a little bit up in the air.

“Listen, whether Ashley sells it and whether it’s the right person who comes and buys it, we will have to wait and see.

“But until that moment when it’s confirmed and it’s in black and white, done and dusted – I think that’s the only time you can really talk about it.”

