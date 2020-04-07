News

Steve Bruce moves away from Newcastle during lockdown

It has been revealed that Steve Bruce has moved away from Tyneside during this virus lockdown period.

Following Mike Ashley’s lead, the Newcastle United Head Coach has travelled away from where he normally lives.

The Newcastle United owner fled the country under mounting criticism of his disgraceful behaviour during the virus crisis, relocating to a mansion he owns in Miami.

As for Steve Bruce, it isn’t quite such a glamorous change of location or lifestyle.

Tuesday morning bring news that Steve Bruce and his wife have left Newcastle Upon Tyne to live in a farmhouse property in Cheshire.

The report says that he has gone back to the land, Bruce stating: ‘I have been busy on the tractor turning the land over.’

I must admit, I never really thought of the NUFC Head Coach as a Farmer Giles type character but now I can increasingly picture him in the role.

As well as doing a bit farming, the report also says that Steve Bruce has been doing DIY on the property.

Back in March it was revealed that both Christian Atsu and Joelinton had left the country with the club’s permission, temporarily moving out of the UK to go back to their homelands, Ghana and Brazil respectively.

As the suspension of football has gone on and now paused indefinitely, the media have reported that a growing number of Premier League players have also left the UK by hiring private planes to return to where they grew up and their families.

However, no Newcastle players have been mentioned other than Atsu and Joelinton.

Steve Bruce quotes via The Star:

“I have been busy on the tractor turning the land over.

“And I will be busy over the next few weeks, doing the house up as well.

“I would far rather be at the Newcastle training ground with my staff and the players.

“But this gives me the opportunity to do something completely different.”

