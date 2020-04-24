News

Steve Bruce is ‘very, very, very relaxed’ about the Newcastle United takeover

Like Mike Ashley, Steve Bruce fled the north east as the government made moves to deal with the virus.

Whilst the NUFC owner deserted the UK for a second home in Miami, for Bruce he deserted Tyneside for the north west.

Asked about how Steve Bruce is reacting to the imminent Newcastle United takeover, son Alex says his dad is ‘very, very, very relaxed’ about the situation.

Which is hardly a surprise.

Like Pardew, JFK, Carver and McClaren before him, Steve Bruce won the lottery when getting the Newcastle job. No other Premier League club would have even had Bruce on a long list, never mind giving him a job last summer.

What is the worst that can happen now for the NUFC Head Coach?

Steve Bruce gets a massive pay-off as soon as the takeover is completed, or he gets one at the end of the season if the new owners decide to allow him to see out the remaining games of the 2019/20 campaign. Before heading back to manage in the Championship, unless he decides to retire.

Interesting though that Alex Bruce claims / indicates that his father hasn’t heard from the imminent new owners yet…

Alex Bruce speaking to Football Insider and asked if his dad has heard from those involved in the Newcastle United takeover:

“Hand on heart, haven’t heard a thing.

“I see my dad every day, more or less, he lives over the back from me.

“I’ve seen certain comments, Sam Allardyce the other day saying he [Steve Bruce] must be really worried, but trust me, if you could see him he’s very, very, very relaxed.

“He has forgotten more than most about football, he’s been in the game that long so he doesn’t worry himself about things that are totally out of his control.

“He just keeps his head down and whatever will be, will be.

“He loves being Newcastle manager but when there’s a takeover in place, you just have to watch this space.

“He’s very very relaxed.

“No one knows when the season’s going to be up and running again but there’s nothing set in stone.

“By all accounts, it’s very very quiet.”

