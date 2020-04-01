News

Sports Direct sources say Mike Ashley desperate to sell Newcastle United ‘wants done with it’ – Report

An exclusive on Wednesday, reports that Mike Ashley is now desperate to sell Newcastle United as soon as possible.

So long as the PIF financed deal comes up with the amount of money that is around the ballpark figure he is looking for, Ashley will sell.

The Mail report that sources within Sports Direct have told them that Mike Ashley is increasingly keen to do a deal and ‘wants done with it’.

They say that the current uncertainty regarding the future of his Frasers Group (formerly Sports Direct International Group) empire and indeed the retail industry in general, are also factors that will be pushing towards a sale.

Mike Ashley was already dealing with issues/challenges even before this massive current impact due to the virus situation. Ashley also scoring any number of own goals which are set to hamper any decent bounce back once society returns to some kind of normality.

George Caulkin revealed this week that the main negotiations were taking place between Chris Mort (representing the PIF led bid) and Justin Barnes on behalf of Mike Ashley. The Mail confirming that Ashley is relying on Barnes to get the sale completed.

The Mail also report that the PIF bidders have told them that they have a long-term plan in place for running the club and are hopeful now that they are close to getting the deal over the line.

However, there is a warning from their Sports Direct sources that the deal could/would collapse if this bid tries to take the ‘p.ss’ with an offer that is well below Ashley’s asking price.

With widespread acceptance/understanding across the media that the PIF (Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia) is indeed behind this attempt to buy the club. It is very difficult to believe that the likes of them would continue this far with already surely an understanding on roughly what price both sides are expecting with talks over such a long period of time, only to then try and get Newcastle United for far less a figure. Especially when they know how important it is to Mike Ashley to not lose face and not be seen to climb down in negotiations.

The club hasn’t sold these past 12 years simply because Mike Ashley hasn’t been a willing seller, only pretending he was trying to sell NUFC.

If the club doesn’t end up being sold, I think it will be almost certainly a case yet again of an unwilling seller, rather than the prospective buyer to blame. No matter what the journalists loyal to Mike Ashley would try to claim.

