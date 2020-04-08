News

Sports Direct customers expose what reality is if you order goods from Mike Ashley during crisis

Mike Ashley may have fled the country during the virus crisis but he is still intent on taking as much money as possible from people.

Whilst the club’s owner is at his mansion in Miami, he ordered staff at Newcastle United not to allow any delay in monthly advance payments for 2020/21 NUFC season tickets, even though nobody knows when next season will kick off. Responsibly run clubs such as Brighton, allowing fans to take a three month holiday with their monthly payments, to help them survive financially during this crisis.

Even worse, Mike Ashley insisted in going ahead and taking advance payment of full 2020/21 season ticket money by direct debit from many Newcastle fans on 25 Marc 2020.

Newcastle fans are not alone of course.

Before jetting off out of the UK, Mike Ashley also behaved abysmally with regard to Sports Direct staff and the Government had to step in and force him to close SD stores, after Ashley claimed they were ‘essential’ during this crisis.

Now I have come across another group of people who are far from happy with Mike Ashley and his Sports Direct empire.

The retailer is continuing to push sales of SD products online but customers have now exposed what to expect if you order from Sports Direct, no matter what Ashley’s company are promising…

Responses to Sports Direct on Twitter as they push sales:

Milly Weaver:

‘Stop advertising goods and delivery when you cannot honour last orders and please respond to my DM.

Large amount of money taken and no information.’

Stacey Bareham:

‘DO NOT BUY FROM THIS COMPANY DISGUSTING CUSTOMER SERVICE, TAKE YOUR MONEY AND DON’T PROVIDE THE GOODS!!!’

Aine Ryan:

‘Reply to my DM!!!!

My order is long past the delivery date and now there is no longer any sign of my order in my order history yet you were quick to take payment.

I have emailed and DM’d many times in the last week with no response!!!’

Alexandra Cairns:

‘I am have having exactly the same issue and none of the email services are working.

There are no phone numbers or online services either.’

Kelvin:

‘Looks like I’m in the same boat! Absolutely shocking services!’

Richard Neale:

‘Sent many tweets to you sent a DM also like asked, how can you advertise more things for delivery when you can’t honour my 2 items I ordered weeks ago and paid £6.99 for next day delivery, quick to take peoples money sort it out !!!’

Carly:

‘Same I placed an order last Thursday and paid next day delivery but still no sign of my items.

They’re offering a service they can’t provide. I have emailed them several times. No reply.’

Jodie Catlin:

‘Terrible service. Given the bad press they had a couple of weeks ago you’d have thought they’d be trying to get things sorted. Clearly not.

Disgusting service from Sports Direct, please answer all our DMs.

We have been waiting for weeks for a delivery!Face with look of triumph.’

Paula Mccormick:

‘Seems a lot of people are in the same position of unfulfilled orders…money taken..no response from customer services.

It’s clear we should all avoid Sports Direct in the future but any idea how we can our money back from them or answers?’

Zero49:

‘Be careful with this crowd.

I bought a ski jacket online and when it arrived the ticket price was £181 cheaper than they’d charged me!

They refused to honour the ticket price and I had to pay £11 to return it.’

Gill Bain:

‘I’ve been emailing/sending contact forms everyday and been ignored.

I am out of pocket of £249 and this was a birthday present for my son. I have no extra money now.

I just want the table tennis table I have paid for or a refund. I feel conned SD.’

Anj:

‘Boycott this company #ripoff’

Paul:

‘I ordered £500 worth of gym equipment on the 21st March. It has not been delivered.

There is no delivery date or indeed any update provided. You have taken the money.

Why are you still publicising delivery services when you cannot complete deliveries that are now 3 weeks old?’

Hossy:

‘Business strategy is to #falseadvertise “delivery” – take money- fail to deliver- fail to respond to emails, DMs… #criminal.

If you can’t deliver don’t advertise. If delivery is delayed, communicate otherwise just close!

PS I already DM SportsDirect_CS’

I don’t want to depress Newcastle fans even more during these difficult times BUT Sports Direct is inextricably linked with Newcastle United in the general public’s eyes…

