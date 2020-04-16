News

Source close to Reuben brothers says Newcastle United takeover is imminent after year of preparation

Whilst the main focus has been on the Saudi PIF (Public Investment Fund) and their alleged involvement in buying Newcastle United, the potential role of the Reuben brothers has avoided most media scrutiny.

The wealth of a sovereign state trumping the second richest family in the UK (as per the latest Sunday Times rich list).

The various documents that have gone public via Companies House this week, appear to show beyond any doubt that Simon and David Reuben are involved in the bid to buy Newcastle United, as is the case with Amanda Staveley.

No direct public involvement can be seen from the Saudi PIF angle this week but as has been covered elsewhere, this doesn’t tell us anything, because if indeed they (Saudi PIF) are involved, it will be in the very final stages when their involvement will go public when the final transactions happen between Mike Ashley and the various parties.

The Reuben brothers have made a number of investments in the city and continue to do so, including a massive development in the Pilgrim street area, whilst amongst their other local concerns/interests, they also own Newcastle Racecourse.

David Reuben’s son Jamie is good friends with Jamie Redknapp, who knows the wider Reuben family well, now he (Redknapp) has been telling Sky Sports that from what he is told the Newcastle United Takeover is imminent.

That it is just ‘a matter of time’ before Mike Ashley leaves, with Jamie Redknapp believing it is very exciting times ahead for Newcastle fans from what he has been told by the Reuben family.

Previous reports talking about who is set to be involved at boardroom level if/when the takeover happens, have repeatedly featured Jamie Reuben as being expected to have a leading hands-on role.

The anticipation is growing…

Jamie Redknapp speaking to Sky Sports:

“I think it [Newcastle United] is going to be a much more positive place and the Reuben family are really close to getting it (NUFC Takeover] done.

“I have spoken to Jamie [son of David Reuben] about a number of things and he was confident about it, I will be surprised if it doesn’t get done.

“What I have heard is that it [Newcastle United takeover] is just a matter of time.

“I think for Newcastle fans, this is going to be great news, right now they are just waiting [for normal Premier League checks to be completed].

“I think it is just the sensitivity of it getting across the line right now… you have got to make sure everything is right, it [agreeing the NUFC takeover] has been ongoing for about a year now but I think they are close, it is a brilliant opportunity for them.

“They will invest, they want to buy big players and take Newcastle back to where it should be again.

“He (Jamie Reuben] is a football fanatic and loves his football, their knowledge [David and Simon Reuben and David’s son Jamie] is very good.

“I know that they are trying to find out what the market will be because when they initially started [making plans for the takeover], the [transfer market] landscape will have now changed; players will probably be a little bit cheaper, wages will have changed…there will be a little bit of fear in the market.

“With Newcastle having new owners and it feels wrong to say it…but they might be able to exploit an opportunity and they might, with the money they have got, as they are financially well off, have a great opportunity.

“It’s now a really nice time for Newcastle fans because they have had a lot of pain the last few years – they want a bit of normality up there.”

