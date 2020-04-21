Opinion

‘Snowflakes alert ahead of Newcastle United takeover’

With the imminent announcement of the long awaited Newcastle United takeover, these pages are already awash with comments from snowflakes.

People who would rather see it stopped in its tracks and instead retain the poisonous Ashley regime.

Their main grievance is The Saudi human rights record.

Already I can see demonstrations being planned for next season in protest and even them trying to bar us from entering the Holy Ground.

My message to them is simple.

This country that you live in, was founded on an empire that encompassed a quarter of the planet and was gained and managed by such acts of barbarity, slavery, repression and sheer brutality.

That empire building makes even the Saudi efforts pale into insignificance.

Indeed, our country is run by a government who has always adhered to those principles, to jealously guard their wealth and privilege and currently are putting all our lives and future at risk through sheer negligence.

For me, the most amazing issue is that the whole deal is being masterminded by an attractive woman and the principle partners (of the Saudi PIF) are Jewish (billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben pictured above, with David’s son Jamie who is set to be a director on the new board).

Which just goes to show that football knows no barriers in the quest to bring the glory days back to our club and city.

In closing, might I suggest to those who are wringing their hands over the Saudis…there is a League One club thirteen miles to the south east that is not owned by Saudis and could really use more supporters!

