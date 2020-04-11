Sky Sports reader result – Newcastle United player of the season and same at other 19 Premier League clubs
Who is the Newcastle United player of the season?
Over three quarters of the campaign having been played before football was supended.
Sky Sports asked their visitors/readers to vote for the Newcastle United player of the season , as well as each of those at the other 19 Premier League clubs.
You won’t be surprised that when it came to NUFC, there was a runaway winner.
Sky Sports revealing that Martin Dubravka was the clear choice, with almost two thirds (64%) of the votes, Allan Saint-Maximin (23%) the only one to give even any kind of remote competition:
64% Martin Dubraka
23% Allan Saint-Maximin
3% Federico Fernandez
8% Miguel Almiron
2% Other
This is the Sky Sports write up on the result of the Newcastle United player of the season voting, then the winners of all 20 Premier League clubs’ player of the years, according to Sky Sports readers:
Martin Dubravka:
‘Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was a runaway Newcastle winner, storming to 64 per cent of the vote.
Dubravka has certainly been the busiest between the sticks in the Premier League so far but despite being called upon to make a league-high 117 stops, he boasts nine clean sheets – only one fewer than Alisson and Dean Henderson, who have made fewer saves between them.
Vital on the pitch – a 6.84 difference in expected and actual goals conceded is the biggest margin in the league – the Slovakian has also been described by manager and team-mates as a key dressing-room voice off it.’
All 20 players voted top at the various clubs:
Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Aston Villa – Jack Grealish
Bournemouth – Aaron Ramsdale
Brighton- Lewis Dunk
Burnley – Dwight McNeil
Chelsea – Mateo Kovacic
Crystal Palace – Jordan Ayew
Everton – Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leicester – Jamie Vardy
Liverpool – Jordan Henderson
Man City – Kevin De Bruyne
Man Utd – Marcus Rashford
Newcastle United – Martin Dubravka
Norwich – Todd Cantwell
Sheffield United – Dean Henderson
Southampton – Danny Ings
Tottenham – Heung-Min Son
Watford – Ben Foster
West Ham – Declan Rice
Wolves – Adama Traore
