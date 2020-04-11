News

Sky Sports reader result – Newcastle United player of the season and same at other 19 Premier League clubs

Who is the Newcastle United player of the season?

Over three quarters of the campaign having been played before football was supended.

Sky Sports asked their visitors/readers to vote for the Newcastle United player of the season , as well as each of those at the other 19 Premier League clubs.

You won’t be surprised that when it came to NUFC, there was a runaway winner.

Sky Sports revealing that Martin Dubravka was the clear choice, with almost two thirds (64%) of the votes, Allan Saint-Maximin (23%) the only one to give even any kind of remote competition:

64% Martin Dubraka

23% Allan Saint-Maximin

3% Federico Fernandez

8% Miguel Almiron

2% Other

This is the Sky Sports write up on the result of the Newcastle United player of the season voting, then the winners of all 20 Premier League clubs’ player of the years, according to Sky Sports readers:

Martin Dubravka:

‘Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was a runaway Newcastle winner, storming to 64 per cent of the vote.

Dubravka has certainly been the busiest between the sticks in the Premier League so far but despite being called upon to make a league-high 117 stops, he boasts nine clean sheets – only one fewer than Alisson and Dean Henderson, who have made fewer saves between them.

Vital on the pitch – a 6.84 difference in expected and actual goals conceded is the biggest margin in the league – the Slovakian has also been described by manager and team-mates as a key dressing-room voice off it.’

All 20 players voted top at the various clubs:

Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aston Villa – Jack Grealish

Bournemouth – Aaron Ramsdale

Brighton- Lewis Dunk

Burnley – Dwight McNeil

Chelsea – Mateo Kovacic

Crystal Palace – Jordan Ayew

Everton – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Leicester – Jamie Vardy

Liverpool – Jordan Henderson

Man City – Kevin De Bruyne

Man Utd – Marcus Rashford

Newcastle United – Martin Dubravka

Norwich – Todd Cantwell

Sheffield United – Dean Henderson

Southampton – Danny Ings

Tottenham – Heung-Min Son

Watford – Ben Foster

West Ham – Declan Rice

Wolves – Adama Traore

