News

Sky Sports pundit tells Newcastle United fans they have to be patient and use Manchester City as a guide

Newcastle United Takeover progress was the breaking news on Tuesday and Sky Sports have asked Tony Cottee for his views on it.

What the takeover could mean for club and fans if Mike Ashley finally keeps his 12 year old promise to sell Newcastle United ‘as soon as possible’…

The Sky Sports man says that Newcastle fans will have to be patient ‘to let the club get to that next level’, if the Saudi PIF backed bid succeeds.

Tony Cottee says top six should be ‘easily on the radar’ for Newcastle if Ashley sells and then states the obvious: ‘The people that are buying it, they are going to want Champions League football, no doubt about that.’

At the same time the Sky Sports pundit talks of ‘the top six are in place in the Premier League’ but on the evidence of this season, is that really the case now?

As the table stands with less than a quarter of the season to go, Liverpool lead Chelsea by 34 points, 37 to Man Utd, 41 ahead of Spurs and 42 in front of Arsenal.

On the other hand, Leicester are third, Wolves sixth and if Sheffield United win their game in hand, they will be fifth, only two points off a Champions League place.

Cottee points to mistakes Man City made early on in the transfer market and you only have to look at the hundreds of millions spent at Everton since Moshiri took control to see that money alone doesn’t guarantee anything.

Bottom line is that the likes of Sheffield United, Wolves and Leicester have all shown to varying degrees and with varying levels of relatively reasonable spending, what can be achieved.

If Newcastle United end up with bigger pockets and have a big clear out at the club with higher level people employed throughout, who knows what could be achieved…sooner or later.

Tony Cottee speaking to Sky Sports:

“Wow, it is so competitive now, we all know that, you know, the top six are in place in the Premier League.

“But potentially…Newcastle should always be a top 10 club for me, they are a massive football club.

“They are a one club city and you know, they should be looking to push into that top six.

“When other people say Newcastle can’t do that…what I am saying is that you need to build slowly.

“If you look at Manchester City as an example.

“Yeah, they had loads of money injected into that football club but it took them time you know, they made a few mistakes in the transfer market and they eventually got the right players in.

“Then they got the right manager in and then they went to the next level.

“It will take time.

“You can have all the money in the world but you have to spend that money correctly and properly.

“And that is where Newcastle [fans] have to be a little bit patient.

“Yes, get excited, what a wonderful opportunity, but it will take time and a little bit of patience needs to be put into place from the fans, just to let the club get to that next level.

“But top six should easily be on the radar list for them.

“The people that are buying Newcastle, they are going to want Champions League football, no doubt about that.”

