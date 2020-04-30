Opinion

Sky Sports pundit lectures Newcastle United fans on Steve Bruce – This is getting tedious

Steve Bruce hasn’t been seen or heard from for some time.

Like Mike Ashley, he fled Tyneside to spend lockdown at his second home.

This week it was revealed that he has been completely left in the dark on the Newcastle United takeover, Mike Ashley not giving Steve Bruce any updates on what has happened and / or what is going to happen.

The NUFC owner showing the same contempt for the head coach as he does to the fans.

Whilst nothing has been heard from Steve Bruce himself, plenty of pundits / expert have seen fit to lecture Newcastle fans ahead of the imminent takeover.

Jamie Redknapp is one of those, demanding that Newcastle fans have to agree that Steve Bruce should keep his job because of the ‘really good job’ he has done so far and nobody can say he can’t be a top six manager.

I’m honestly sick of this.

No other Premier League club would have given Steve Bruce a job last summer and if he leaves Newcastle, no PL club would give him a job in 2020 either.

The football is the most tedious we have ever seen and whenever he has strayed from Rafa’s blueprint tactics and formation, it has almost every time proved disastrous.

Bruce inherited a far better squad than is made out, the final 28 games of last (2018/19) season Newcastle had the eighth best form in the PL, whilst in the final 16 matches, NUFC had the fifth best form.

Yes Rondon and Perez were forced out by Mike Ashley but Steve Bruce was allowed the biggest net spend in summer 2019 since Steve McClaren and Ashley relegated Newcastle the last time.

Steve Bruce is a Championship manager and that is where he had been since 2015 after being relegated with Hull. He has one of the worst records of any long serving manager in the Premier League. Before arriving at Newcastle, Steve Bruce had managed in 392 PL matches and his teams had averaged 1.12 points and 1.03 goals per game, absolutely feeble.

Steve Bruce has never won a single thing as a manager, never even finished top eight in the Premier League, whilst his only European campaign ended in the August (when at Hull).

Bruce has carried massive luck this season and to keep him purely because of that would be a disaster.

Mike Ashley only employed him because he (Bruce) was so desperate, he would agree to be the new patsy without any say and not even having the title of manager.

If the likes of Jamie Redknapp and others think he is such a great top six level manager, why don’t they then campaign for Steve Bruce to get the Manchester United job, or possibly Tottenham, Redknapp’s old club?

If the takeover happens, keeping Steve Bruce would be the same as the idiots who win £100m+ on the Euromillions and then say they are going to stay in the same house, keep the same job, remain in their tedious jobs and not change where they go on holiday.

Jamie Redknapp talking to Sky Sports:

“People have to have more respect for Steve Bruce because he has done a really good job at Newcastle.

“Why can’t he be given an opportunity?

“Why can’t Steve Bruce be given some money and the chance to show what he can do?

“He’s never had the opportunity before and there’s nothing to say he couldn’t manage a top six club.

“Nothing at all.

“He knows the game inside out.

“Everybody predicted Newcastle would go down this year and he has done a great job with players that aren’t at the top level.”

