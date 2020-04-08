News

Sky Sports name Most Valuable Player at Newcastle United

Sky Sports have named Newcastle United’s MVP (Most Valuable Player).

Looking at the varying statistics for players in the NUFC squad and the same for the other 19 Premier League clubs, the broadcaster identifying the individual who has been the most vital to each team.

Whilst the vast majority of clubs have strikers or attacking midfielders as their key player, a different story at St James Park.

Sky Sports identifying only two clubs, including NUFC (Dean Henderson at Sheffield United the other), where the goalkeeper has been the best player this season.

The broadcaster pointing out that Martin Dubravka has made far more saves than any other PL goalkeeper this season:

117 Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

104 Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

103 Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth)

96 Tim Krul (Norwich)

The Sky Sports write up on Martin Dubravka:

‘Martin Dubravka has played every minute of Newcastle’s 79 Premier League games since his debut in February 2018 – only fellow goalkeepers Ben Foster and Jordan Pickford are currently on longer uninterrupted runs.

With Newcastle the joint-lowest scorers this season with Norwich on 25 goals, Dubravka’s performances at the other end have been crucial.

He has made more saves than any goalkeeper, preventing 7.7 ‘expected goals’ – only Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson (8.2) outperforms him there.

With the enforced break giving him the opportunity to recover from a knee injury, Dubravka will aim to pick up where he left off when the Premier League resumes.’

The consensus amongst Newcastle United fans definitely backs up the Sky Sports analysis and indeed, many (most?) NUFC supporters believe that Newcastle would definitely be in the bottom three without Dubravka.

