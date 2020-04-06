News

Sky Sports have picked out these key stats that sum up Newcastle United this season

An interesting one from Sky Sports, picking out key statistics that give an insight into Newcastle United this season.

The reality of course is that the stats pointed out, they very much confirm what we have seen with our own eyes.

A team that has so few goals in them, struggles to create chances…and despite such negative tactics used by Steve Bruce, a massive over-reliance on one player in particular.

The first stat the Sky Sports report picks out is:

‘Martin Dubravka has kept 24 Premier League clean sheets since his debut in February 2018 – only Manchester City’s Ederson (34) and Alisson (31) kept more.

This season, a 6.84 difference in expected and actual goals conceded by Dubravka is the biggest margin in the league.’

In other words, without Martin Dubravka, we would have been knackered!

The NUFC keeper has also faced more shots than any other Premier League keeper this season, Dubravka making more saves than any other as well.

No Premier League club has scored less than Newcastle this season and Sky Sports expose just how negative NUFC have been under Bruce in an even wider context….

‘Newcastle have scored just 25 league goals so far – their fewest at this stage of a Premier League season. Twelve of those have been scored by defenders and only Jonjo Shelvey (5) has scored more than two.’

As for Jonjo Shelvey being top goalscorer, this sums up just how much it has been right time right place…

‘Jonjo Shelvey is Newcastle’s top scorer this season (5 goals) – but has had just 10 touches inside the opposition box.’

We all know that so often Newcastle have carried the luck…

‘Eight of Newcastle’s nine Premier League wins have been by a one-goal margin. In fact, five of those nine victories have been by a 1-0 scoreline.’

Only the 2-0 win at Sheffield United was by more than one goal.

Another stat showing up the struggle for goals:

‘Goalless draws have been a common recent occurrence for the Magpies, too – since the start of last season, they’ve drawn more Premier League games 0-0 than any other side.’

