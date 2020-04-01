News

Sky Sports give 4 options for Newcastle United player of the season (so far) – Voting up to now

Sky Sports have asked fans to vote on who is the Newcastle United player of the season, so far.

Football of course suspended at the minute but seven months worth of action to judge on and less than a quarter of the season remaining.

Sky Sports have selected four options and difficult to disagree with that selection.

These are the four candidates with the Sky Sports write-up and then the voting so far.

Martin Dubravka

‘Would Newcastle have established an eight-point cushion above the drop zone without their influential goalkeeper? Dubravka has certainly been the busiest between the sticks in the Premier League so far but despite being called upon to make a league-high 117 stops, he boasts nine clean sheets – only one fewer than Alisson and Dean Henderson, who have made fewer saves between them. Vital on the pitch – a 6.84 difference in expected and actual goals conceded is the biggest margin in the league – the Slovakian has also been described by manager and team-mates as a key dressing-room voice off it.’

Allan Saint-Maximin

‘With his mazy dribbles and dancing feet, Allan Saint-Maximin has brought thrilling chaos to a team that has been collectively low on X factor for much of the campaign. Only Wilfried Zaha and Adam Traore have attempted more dribbles than the Frenchman’s 138 – Saint-Maximin has played at least 10 games less than both – but the next step for a player who has made Geordies smile off the pitch as well as on it with his social media interaction is to up his end product.’

Federico Fernandez

‘Newcastle have exercised a one-year option to extend Federico Fernandez’s stay on Tyneside, and it’s no surprise judging by his numbers. The 31-year-old leads the way among his defensive team-mates when it comes to blocks, tackles won and headed clearances, and while he is the only Magpies defender to have played more than 20 games so far, a striking figure of 3.93 aerial clearances per 90 minutes – almost double that of his nearest rival, Paul Dummett – serves to highlight his commanding presence. Has chipped in with a couple of goals, too.’

Miguel Almiron

‘Miguel Almiron finally ended that 11-month wait for a first Premier League goal against Crystal Palace back in December but the Toon Army’s backing for the little Paraguayan never diminished as his tireless work continued. Almiron’s defensive efforts are striking – he has won more tackles (28) and wrestled back possession more times (154) than any of his peers – but Bruce’s switch to a 4-2-3-1 has allowed him to shine as creative force in the No 10 role.’

Sky Sports also gave the choice of ‘other’, which so far has only 2% of vote shared amongst the rest of the squad but this is the voting on the four candidates up to 2pm on Wednesday afternoon:

66% Martin Dubravka

21% Allan Saint-Maximin

7% Miguel Almiron

4% Federico Fernandez

Very surprised to be honest that Dubravka isn’t far higher in terms of percentage of votes.

If you want to add your vote go here.

