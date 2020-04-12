News

Sir Kenny Dalglish releases public statement after contracting the virus and heading home

We reported yesterday that former Newcastle United boss Sir Kenny Dalglish had contracted the virus.

He was in hospital for treatment on another matter and a routine test discovered he had it.

Liverpool having put out an official statement saying that he was asymptomatic (showing no symptoms).

Dalglish was in charge at St James Park from January 1997 to August 1998, replacing Kevin Keegan and followed by Ruud Gullit, his time on Tyneside following title winning spells at both Liverpool and Blackburn.

Now aged 69, Liverpool Football Club have now released another statement, on behalf of their former player/manager..

The statement revealing that Sir Kenny Dalglish (pictured above when manager at NUFC) has now been able to leave hospital and is now in lockdown/self-isolating at home to help try and ensure he and others are ok.

Liverpool have released this official statement from Sir Kenny Dalglish:

‘Sir Kenny Dalglish has issued the following update to supporters.

Thank you for all of your well wishes over the last few days.

‪I’m delighted to be back home with the family after receiving brilliant care from the NHS, which we appreciate now more than ever.

Marina and I would like to express our immense gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and who continue to treat countless others throughout the country during an incredibly challenging period.

‪I know the sun is shining for many of you but I urge you to stay home and follow the government guidelines to the letter. This is undoubtedly the best way that we can look after one another at this time.

We will now be in full lockdown for the recommended amount of time in order to protect the lives of others.’

