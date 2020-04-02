News

Second Premier League CEO and Manager take ‘significant voluntary pay cut’ – Not Charnley and Bruce

Great to see certain Premier League clubs stepping up to the plate during this crisis situation.

Clubs where owners and/or senior staff are showing very public leadership to their communities.

On Wednesday, it was announced that at Bournemouth, Manager Eddie Howe and CEO Neill Blake were amongst senior club staff to volunteer for ‘significant voluntary pay cuts’ during this virus crisis.

Now on Thursday another Premier League club has made a similar announcement.

No surprise to see that it is Brighton, a club who have been outstanding in terms of how they have conducted themselves during this national crisis, unlike a certain one in the NE1 postcode…

Brighton releasing a statement saying: ‘chief executive Paul Barber, technical director Dan Ashworth and head coach Graham Potter have each taken a significant voluntary pay cut for the next three months.’

The south coast club revealed that this trio had actually made this offer two weeks ago but owner Tony Bloom had said no at the time.

Will we see Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce making headlines next…?

Brighton Official Announcement:

‘Brighton & Hove Albion’s deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber, technical director Dan Ashworth and head coach Graham Potter have each taken a significant voluntary pay cut for the next three months.

Barber has confirmed the trio have taken a reduction in their salary for the months of April, May and June, in order to support chairman Tony Bloom’s “significant efforts to protect all jobs at our club and charity”.

In a note to be sent to all staff, Barber explained “[This is] to help Tony to ensure none of our core staff suffer a wage reduction during this uncertain period for our business, Graham Potter, Dan Ashworth and I have voluntarily taken a pay reduction for the months of April, May and June.

“We consider ourselves to be very fortunate to be working for the best of clubs at the most of difficult times so it is entirely appropriate that we play a very small part in reducing the financial burden on Tony.”

The trio originally made the offer two weeks ago, which was appreciated but at the time rejected by the chairman. However, following further talks between the quartet in the past 24 hours, the offer has now been accepted.’

