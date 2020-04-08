News

Rio Ferdinand asked people on Twitter to send questions – This was never going to end well for him…

On Tuesday night, Rio Ferdinand asked people to send him questions.

Well after seeing the predictable responses/questions (see below), there is maybe only one question that needs answering.

Is Rio Ferdinand arrogant, naive, thick, or all three?

People like Rio Ferdinand don’t seem to recognise cause and effect, unable to see the far too predictable consequences of their previous actions.

Newcastle fans very keen to ask the zero integrity shameless pundit plenty questions….

#AskRio is the hashtag if you want your questions answered LIVE on @btsport — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 7, 2020

Mike Ashley (@MoneyMikeAshley account):

‘We still on for that pint when this all blows over big man?’

Tas Abdullah:

‘How come you missed your drug test Rio?’

Gary Meggaz Megson:

‘Do you still think Newcastle fans should be thanking Mike Ashley?

Also do you still agree Mike Ashley shouldn’t buy any new players in case they get injured?’

Pasty Guy:

‘Should NUFC fans still be grateful to Mike Ashley despite his despicable actions over the last few weeks?

Won’t hold my breath on an answer.’

Smiley:

‘Do you now regret selling your soul, all to get Mike Ashley to sell your cheap tatty Caps.’

Musa Tomusange:

‘Can you visit Uganda?

Gallowgate Shots:

‘You have publicly said we NUFC fans should be thankful for Mike Ashley.

On a scale of “0 – I’m full of sh.t” what would you rate your opinion?’

Black and white travel:

‘Do you sleep with Mike Ashley and Dennis Wise.’

Don Amis Warin:

‘So….. Mike Ashley. What’s that all about then?’

Johnroy:

‘Hi Rio, was it worth selling out any chance of being taken seriously as a pundit, in order to flog a few hats through one of the most hated companies in the UK?’

Burhansaidkey:

‘When are you visiting Kenya?’

Hammy at home:

‘Hi Rio my question is what is your take on Liverpool and Spurs getting stick about furloughing their staff but NUFC done this first, which hasn’t been picked up on and received no backlash for doing so? Cheers.’

Lee:

‘You sell clothes in Ashleys shop. You defended him live on TV. He’s dragged your name, your brand through the mud.

Do you want to apologise to Newcastle fans?’

Evans Selah:

‘When are you coming back to Uganda?’

El Rod Mullet:

‘Hi Rio, just wondering what feels best; being able to continue your career in football by providing your totally unbiased opinion on games or driving your tongue up Mike Ashley’s…’

lonna:

‘Was Ashley correct to (try to) open his shops on lockdown?’

David Taylor:

‘Is Mike Ashley still doing a good job and should we still be grateful to him?’

ThomasB:

‘Should NUFC fans still be grateful to MA?

We have more debt than we did when he arrived, amd we owe it to him.

Our results have been worse, the club has lost valuable land assets that he’s sold to himself.

Now he’s taken season ticket money and furloughed staff.’

Big Cel:

‘Even though you “don’t know Mike Ashley very well” are you still wanting to peddle your clothing line in his shops considering Sports Direct abused their employees, made them work when they are not essential and abused their customers with outrageous fleecing.’

