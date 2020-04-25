News

Richard Keys makes Saturday claim: “This is NOT anti-Newcastle”

Richard Keys has waged a lengthy campaign against Newcastle fans.

The disgraced former Sky Sports presenter having ridiculed the supporters of Newcastle United and praising Mike Ashley.

Richard Keys even claiming triumphantly one time that he had been in touch with Police in the UK and certain Newcastle fans he had a problem with on social media were to be prosecuted, needless to say, nothing further was ever heard of this.

With the Newcastle United takeover, no surprise that Richard Keys has been extra active.

No surprise either that he has tied himself in knots when it comes to the morals of the situation.

Keys happy to live and work in a country as abhorrent as Qatar, where democracy and human rights are very different to what we expect to be the case in the UK.

Earlier this week, Richard Keys said about the Saudi led NUFC takeover: ‘I wish that it wasn’t Newcastle United that the Saudis want to buy…Are we to look away and forget everything? I get and understand that, we should never try and impose western morals and principles on countries elsewhere in the world. It is for them to decide how to run their country. I wouldn’t argue with that. But if you are the host country who are inviting in, I think you’ve got a right to say these are the rules.’

It is funny how Richard Keys doesn’t apply the same to Qatar owning Man City.

He then later this past week spoke out on behalf of Qatar and his bosses at beIN Sports, claiming the takeover should be blocked because of alleged TV piracy ‘no matter what Newcastle United fans think.’

Now on Saturday, Richard Keys has claimed his campaign against this Saudi takeover is ‘NOT anti-Newcastle’…

Well on balance, his behaviour over a long period of time would strongly suggest he has got some bizarre personal issues when it comes to Newcastle fans.

Newcastle fans aren’t the only issue for Richard Keys on this occasion but difficult to see how it isn’t in some way personal, when he has declared: ‘I wish that it wasn’t Newcastle United that the Saudis want to buy.’

Richard Keys via Twitter – 25 April 2020:

“We seem to be gaining a bit of traction here.

“This is NOT anti-Newcastle.

“It matters because if theft of sports rights becomes the norm – sport as we know it dies. Intellectual rights become worthless.”

Richard Keys speaking on beIN Sports – 22 April 2020:

“beIN Sports has asked the Premier League to block the Saudi bid for Newcastle United, as a result of the piracy.

“Our governor (of beIN Sports) has written to every Premier League chairman and the Premier League.

“This just isn’t right…and it isn’t right, no matter what Newcastle United fans think, or are getting excited about..they think they might be just about to become the world’s richest club…

“It is wrong that the Saudis were able…it was a government backed piracy operation, so that means everybody at the top end of the Saudi government knew what was happening and it continues to be the case that our (beIN) sports rights, OURS, that we have spent £500million on, are being stolen.

“This is happening at a time when clubs.

“There is one way out of this and it might be…that it suits everybody.

“I know for a fact there is another bid on the table and there has been for some time.

“I thought it would come to a conclusion at Christmas, I thought it might come to a conclusion earlier in the year.

“Now I said to you the other day, one thing that Mike Ashley has not done, is comment on this speculation around the current bid, said nothing.

“I still believe he would prefer the other bid to come to a successful conclusion.

“The Saudis I think have got two weeks exclusivity left (to complete the takeover) and then watch and wait for developments.”

Richard Keys speaking on beIN Sports – 21 April 2020:

“I wish that it wasn’t Newcastle United that the Saudis want to buy.

“We’ve been talking a lot about morality and resetting the button and when we all come back, why there’s a good reason we can all expect football to be better.

“Are we to look away and forget everything?

“Now is there an argument that it is nobody’s business how Saudi Arabia does it’s business domestically?

“I get and understand that, we should never try and impose western morals and principles on countries elsewhere in the world.

“It is for them to decide how to run their country. I wouldn’t argue with that.

“But if you are the host country who are inviting in, I think you’ve got a right to say these are the rules.”

