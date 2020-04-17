News

Reacting to Newcastle United takeover, Sir John Hall says ‘if this is genuine’ the new owners need to…

Sir John Hall has reacted to news that the Saudi PIF backed bid is set to take control of Newcastle United.

As we head into May 2020, it will be 13 years since he effectively sold the football club to the Sports Direct supremo.

Looking back to May 2007, Sir John Hall claims: ‘When I sold the club to Mike Ashley 13 years ago, I always found him okay to deal with.’

Well whatever happened back then, it has been anything OK these past unlucky 13 years.

Talking about the prospective new owners, Sir John Hall says: ‘They need to immerse themselves into the community. Invest in the academy, the training ground and the city as a whole.’

A shame he didn’t mention something similar to Mike Ashley…

Sir John Hall talking to Sky Sports News:

“Newcastle is a passionate city, much like Liverpool, where football is embedded in the community.

“If this is genuine, I would like to see the new owners not just throw money at the club in an irresponsible way, but instead rebuild the football club properly.

“They need to immerse themselves into the community.

“Invest in the academy, the training ground and the city as a whole.

“If they do this, then I would welcome them with open arms.

“It would be wonderful to see them build a team that was a blend of local lads and some superstars and perhaps start to challenge in the top five again in the next few years.

“When I sold the club to Mike Ashley 13 years ago, I always found him okay to deal with.

“This is a strange time in the world with no certainty about anything, including football.

“But I’m not surprised that Ashley has decided that this is perhaps the right time to bring his tenure to an end.”

