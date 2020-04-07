News

Premier League players union made big donation to charity and PFA boss a separate amount

Sky Sports have revealed that the Premier League players union, the PFA, have made a large donation to charity on their members’ behalf.

An amount of £1m given to the charitable fund that was established by Premier League players for the NHS and those affected by the pandemic.

Sky Sports report that this money was paid over last week.

They also say that on top of the £1m from the Premier League players via the PFA, Gordon Taylor has also made a separate donation (also paid over last week).

The PFA boss has donated £500,000 to the same charitable fund, with other members of the PFA executive team also giving money towards the scheme.

As well as turning on the players, the media had also criticised Gordon Taylor for saying he wouldn’t be taking a pay cut.

Sky Sports also confirm that the PFA will not be using/abusing the government’s furloughing Job Retention Scheme and will continue to pay all its staff in full.

Unlike clubs such as Newcastle United and Tottenham, where unscrupulous billionaire owners are taking advantage of a scheme that was never intended for them.

I’m guessing we can now look forward to media and politicians targeting bankers, aristocrats, hedge funds and so on, asking what they are doing in these times of crisis to help.

